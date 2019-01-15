The city of Rolla received bids for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility Improvements along Sixth and Holloway streets, and the bid was awarded to Donald Maggi, Inc. in Rolla for the amount of $446,994. The improvements are part of the city’s 10-year Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Plan.

The amount awarded was $68,994 over the city’s preliminary estimate, and the project is partially funded with $251,270 of federal funds, said Rolla Public Works Director, Steve Hargis. The remainder of the project is funded through the Rolla Street Fund.

The sidewalk work along Sixth and Holloway streets is part of the 10-year Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Plan the city has underway, Hargis said, before the city council passed the ordinance. The ordinance authorized Rolla Mayor, Louis Magdits, to execute the final agreement for the ADA Accessibility improvements at Sixth and Holloway streets on Jan. 7.

The 2018 10-year Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Plan was prepared by city staff and approved by the city’s new Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said Hargis. The city formed a Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee with regard to promoting bicycling and walking as an alternative means of transportation, while still ensuring the city provides the best facilities and are sensitive to the needs of all users.

“In part of that plan we are proposing to complete handicap accessible corners on all existing sidewalks, expand sidewalks along major thoroughfares and repair all trip hazards,” said Hargis.

The city currently maintains over 76 miles of sidewalk that must be maintained for accessibility purposes, and requirements for trip hazards were changed with the United States Access Board’s proposed ADA standards for the public right-of-way in 2011.

A trip hazard is currently considered to be a difference of 1/4-inch between two surface levels. ADA draft guidelines accept grinding and cutting for displacements of between 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch, if the displacement is over 1/2-inch, the sidewalk must be removed and replaced or repaired at or below the grade of a ramp.

Under the condition the project is completed, the city will have handicap accessible sidewalks on both sides of Holloway Street from Salem Avenue to 18th St., as well as both sides along Sixth St. from Walnut Street to U.S. Highway 63 (Bishop Ave).

The majority of the overage is along Holloway Street from 14th St. to 18th St., since the right-of-way is too narrow to provide room for a sidewalk along both sides. Currently, there is a sidewalk on the east side only, said Hargis.

The existing right-of-way width is 40 feet when the city usually would have at least 50 feet, and the current roadway width is 28 feet. For the city to provide a sidewalk along the west side of Holloway Street, the curb will need to be moved over 5 feet, which will narrow the road and make on-street parking more hazardous than it already is, said Hargis.

“Site distance for drivers entering Holloway Street from the west is already very poor when vehicles are parked on Holloway,” said Hargis, and parking will have to be removed during the construction of the sidewalk along the west side of Holloway Street.

“When we did this project, it was Surface Transportation Program money where we did just an estimate on what we wanted to accomplish. Once we got into this, we actually did more work here than we originally intended to do,” said Hargis.

Residents that will be affected by parking have been contacted, and provisions have been made to provide off-street parking as part of this project, said Hargis.

“Given the proximity of children, school and Ber Juan Park we feel that the addition of sidewalks on both sides of Holloway Street was worth the added expense,” said Hargis.

The city currently inspects and repairs sidewalks on a 5-year rotating schedule.