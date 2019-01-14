Ameren Transmission Company has been negotiating a contract with the Rolla Community Development Corporation (RCDC) to purchase land to build a power station in north Rolla.

The Rolla Planning and Zoning Commission had unanimously recommended the approval of the RCDC’s request for the city to approve the Final Plat of Hy Point West No. 2, a minor subdivision plat that subdivides Lot 5 and Lot 6 of the Hy Point West No. 1 Lot into four lots.

The subdivision was proposed in order for the RCDC to sell the land to Ameren, for the purpose of building the power station. The lots would be restricted to non-residential uses, said Rolla City Planner James Shields.

Following the Rolla Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation, the Rolla City Council approved the Final Plat of Hy Point West No. 2 on Jan. 7. The contract between Ameren and the RCDC was subject to the approval of the Final Plat by the city council.

The city council additionally held the final reading of an ordinance for the vacation of a utility easement that runs across Lot 6 of the Hy Point West No. 1 subdivision, which Rolla Municipal Utilities (RMU) is the dominant estate.

RMU acquired the easement as part of an electric asset purchase about 10 years ago, Shields said, while the RCDC owns the land affected by the easement. The section of the easement that will be vacated runs across Lot 6 of the Hy Point West No. 1 subdivision, west of Perrot Boulevard.

RMU doesn’t have any assets located in the portion of the easement that must be vacated for Ameren to have full use of the subject parcel to construct the power station, said Shields.

Ameren plans to build the power station on Lot 1 of the Final Plat of Hy Point West No. 2.

The lots are zoned M-2 heavy manufacturing districts with no public improvements, said Shields. Accordingly, development plans are not required, a parkland dedication is not required and many of the subdivision regulations the city has don’t apply to the request.

Both lots are vacant except there is an existing communication tower on Lot 6, and only two of the lots have frontage on a public street. Under Rolla City Code, Section 42-26.6(2), all lots must have frontage on a public street except for lots that are non-residential.

If a lot is non-residential, the lot can obtain access through an easement if that easement is of sufficient width and is accessible by a paved driveway or private road to accommodate municipal services, such as emergency vehicles and the installation of utilities, said Shields.

RCDC will provide a substantial easement that reaches each landlocked lot – Lot 2 and Lot 3 – and there are two notes on the plat to ensure that any owner of any of the lots will comply with Section 42-26.6(2) of the Rolla City Code, said Shields.

Lot 1 has 100 feet of frontage, which is the minimum for lots zoned M-2, while Lot 2 and Lot 3 will have paved access through easement since they don’t meet the minimum frontage requirements, said Shields.

Each lot conforms to the minimum lot area requirements of M-2 districts. Lot 1 is a flag lot, and under Section 42-26.6(8) of the Rolla City Code, one flag lot is permitted per tract of land being subdivided.

“Lot 1 is a flag lot, but this will not be able to be subdivided further, which shouldn’t be an issue because they are building a power station on there,” said Shields.

The Final Plat conforms to subdivision regulations, and Rolla Fire and Rescue Chief, Ron Smith, was satisfied with the access to the lots. Provisions for water retention and fees for land use disturbance permits will be satisfied before building permits are issued, said Shields.