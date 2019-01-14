Awards will be presented in the following categories: People's Choice, Showmanship, Judge's Choice-Grand Champion Chili, and the Best of Show.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2019 with the 12th annual Polar Meltdown Chili Cook-Off to be held on January 19th at The ARK Community and Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for this event is $5 (4 and under are free). Tickets on sale NOW and may be purchased in advance at the Chamber office located at 137 St. Robert Blvd. Ste. B. Limited tickets will be available at the door. Each person may sample chili from each of the teams. Concessions will also be available.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: People’s Choice, Showmanship, Judge’s Choice-Grand Champion Chili, and the Best of Show. The People’s Choice is determined by which team the people think has the best chili by voting with cash. The Team’s jar with the most money wins. All the money from the People’s Choice goes to the Right Choice Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to graduating High School Seniors. The Showmanship Award is given to the team, which appeals to the judges by conveying an essential theme or message to include decorated booth. The Judge’s Choice Grand-Champion Chili is awarded to the chili that receives the majority of votes from the judges as the best tasting. The Best of Show is awarded to the team that scores high in the combined Showmanship and Judge’s Choice Grand-Champion Chili. The Best of Show winner receives a free team booth at the 2020 Polar Meltdown Chili Cook-off.

Teams competing this year include: Al West Collision Center – “Chili Crashers”, B & B Waynesville Patriot 12 & GS – “Carnivores”, Bow and Barrel Sportsmen Center – “The Eye of the Chili”, Christ Mission Church – “Christ Mission Church Camping Crew”, City of Waynesville – “The Waynesville Chili Chicks”, Columbia College – “Fantasy Island” and Pulaski County Democrats – “Dem That’s Good Chili.”

The Polar Meltdown Chili Cook-off is sure to offer some great food so come out and enjoy an afternoon of fun and excitement where the only chill you’ll feel is a spicy one! The Polar Meltdown Chili Cook-off is sponsored by:

Spicy Sponsors: Fort Wood Hotels by Ehrhardt Properties, Guidon, KFLW 98.9 The Fort, Ozark Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Panera Bread Company, Pulaski County Weekly, and The ARK Community and Sports Center

Hot Sponsors: Webster University and Wendy’s

Mild Sponsors: Baymont Inn & Suites, Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, Columbia College, Communications for Research, Inc. (CFR), Infuze Credit Union, O’Quinn Marketing, Pepsi Bottling Company, and The Bank of Missouri

For more information contact the Chamber office at 573-336-5121.