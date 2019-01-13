It was a family affair when Linda Ragland claimed a $2.9 million Lotto jackpot on Dec. 27 at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. After matching all six numbers drawn on Dec. 26, five excited members of her family joined her in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Ragland said her husband had checked the ticket several times at MOLottery.com before telling her they had won the $2.9 million jackpot. She then called her daughter, who also wanted to check the ticket to be sure it was a winner.

“When I called her she thought someone was dying. She said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Mom,’ then she checked it again herself,” shared the Rolla resident.

Ragland, who is a frequent Lottery player, says she has to give some of the credit to her granddaughter for the winning ticket.

“I was going to have her come over and help me take the Christmas decorations down, but I ended up getting it done earlier in the day. So, I went out and bought a Lottery ticket for the day. If she had come over, I might not have bought my ticket at the right time. Plus, she was happy she didn’t have to help,” she laughed.

“It was fun. This is a dream come true,” Ragland added. “It makes us debt free. We can buy a house and save the rest to live off of for retirement.”

For selling the winning ticket, Break Time, 1300 Highway 72 E. in Rolla, received a bonus check for $5,000. The winning combination of numbers for the Lotto drawing on Dec. 26 were: 7, 10, 16, 22, 27 and 39.

Lotto is a twice-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that start at $1 million. To date, there have been 250 jackpots awarded in Lotto, the longest running Missouri Lottery Draw Game.