The Rolla City Council passed three parking ordinances that prohibit parking on certain streets in downtown Rolla after the city council addressed concerns by residents, who said there is already insufficient parking downtown.

The ordinances were proposed after the Rolla Public Works Department received three requests for changes to parking downtown from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, The Mission and the property owner at 104 E. 11th St., said Rolla Public Works Engineer, Darin Pryor.

Missouri S&T requested a no parking zone on the north side of 10th St. along the university’s student health complex at 910 W. 10th St.

Pryor said Missouri S&T was concerned about the safety of drivers when they were pulling out of the student health complex’s parking lot, so the city council passed the parking ordinance during the final reading of all three proposals on Jan. 7, 2019.

The ordinance now makes it illegal to park on the north side of 10th St., from 175 feet west of the intersection of 10th St. and Pool Avenue to 330 feet west of the intersection of 10th St. and Poole Avenue.

The Mission had made the second request for the removal of the two-hour parking on Eighth St. in front of the non-profit’s building because there were problems with people parking along Eighth St. in front of the Mission overnight.

Pryor said the reason behind the request was the two-hour parking that was permitted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hindered The Mission because staff would have to ask people to move their vehicles when items for the non-profit had to be loaded and unloaded.

Rolla’s current parking ordinance has two-hour parking downtown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the majority of streets, and after 5 p.m. a person can park their vehicle however long they’d like until the ordinance is enforced at 8 a.m., said Pryor.

The Mission wanted to remove two-hour parking to install a loading zone, so the Rolla City Council compromised with The Mission. Council member Jonathan Hines asked if it was necessary for the Mission to use all of the parking spots along Eighth St. and if it was instead possible the Mission use only a few parking spaces for loading and unloading.

Rolla Mayor Louis Magdits further suggested that the parking spot in front of The Mission and the parking spot on the corner of Eighth St., which is already blocked off in yellow, could be prohibited to accommodate The Mission and also accommodate residents that have said there is a lack of parking downtown.

Program Coordinator for The Mission, Marie Allen, said The Mission would be fine with what the mayor proposed since the non-profit could still install a loading zone.

“It would benefit the people that use our services. We have people dropping laundry off, we have a lot of disabled patrons and we have people dropping off a lot of donations,” said Allen.

The city council passed the parking ordinance that now prohibits two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the south side of Eighth St. from 25 feet east of the intersection of Eighth St. and Main Street to 85 feet east of the intersection of Eighth St. and Main Street.

Two-hour parking is now allowed on the south side of Eighth St. from 48 feet east of the intersection of Eighth St. and Main Street to 106 feet east of the intersection of Eighth St. and Main Street.

The final proposed ordinance was from a property owner at 104 E. 11th St., who had requested changes to the two-hour parking on 11th St. between Elm and Oak streets to provide for one two-hour parking spot and two un-restricted parking spots in front of their property.

Pryor said the property owner requested the removal of the two-hour parking on 11th St. between Elm and Oak streets to allow for employee parking.

The final parking ordinance passed by the city council no longer prohibits two-hour parking on the south side of 11th St. from 85 feet west of the intersection of 11th St. and Oak Street to 105 feet west of the intersection of 11th St. and Oak Street.