The Rolla wrestling teams took part in a tri with Pacific and Washington on Thursday, Jan. 10. After a clean sweep against Westminster, the Bulldogs edged Pacific 39-30 to finish the night.

Rolla's match with Westminster started with 12 points on opens, before Xander Sederburg tech falled Nolan Jones 15-0. That was followed by a string of Rolla pins. Orion Parker started with a pin of Ryan Benes with 48 seconds to spare in the third period. Nate Pulliam, Dathan Mickem and Justin McEnaney then each had pins in the first minute of their matches.

After another Westminster open at 152, the Rolla pin streak continued. Hayden Fane pinned Nate Bowman at 160, before Bryce O'Connor pinned Isaac Niekamp early in the second period. Colton Franks then got a quick pin of Caelleb Crutcher, before David Rodgers pinned Patrick Andrews at 195. The dual ended with two more opens for Westminster, giving Rolla a victory with a final score of 83-0. Johnnie Swizdoe and Wyatt Sowers also won exhibition matches for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs finished the night with a dual against Pacific. The match started at 113, when Pacific's Ben Brunjes pinned Keagen Johnson in the first period. Sederburg followed that with a narrow 2-0 win over Camron Steffey. Parker was then pinned at 126, before a dramatic match at 132. Pulliam had his closest match of the season against Callum Sitek, pulling out a sudden victory 8-6. Mickem then beat Colton Thompson on a 6-2 decision at 138, before a pin by McEnaney.

Pacific got back into the match with three straight wins starting at 152. Andre Ridenhour lost a 7-1 decision to Nathan Murray, Fane lost to Ben Courtney 5-1, before O'Connor was pinned at 170. Rolla got a boost at the end of the match, as three of the final four weight classes were opens for Pacific. David Rodgers fell in the final match for Rolla, but the Bulldogs managed to pull out a 39-30 win. Sowers also won an exhibition match with a pin.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a dual with Pacific, winning 48-6. There were only two matches in the dual with Pacific's Lana Todahl pinning Ayosoreoluna Ilesaanmi at 136 and Hannah O'Connor getting a pin over Seattle Bowen at the beginning of the second period for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rolla was slated to take part in the Rumble Tournament at Rockwood Summit this weekend, but it was cancelled due to weather. Next up is an Ozark Conference tri against Glendale and Lebanon on Tuesday, Jan. 15.