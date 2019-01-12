ROLLA, Mo. – Tyler Fenwick, who led Missouri S&T's football program to its first post-season victory in 68 seasons during the 2018 campaign, is stepping down from the position to accept the head coaching post at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

S&T's defensive coordinator, Todd Drury, will be elevated to the head coaching position after running the Miner defense for the last three seasons while offensive coordinator Andy Ball will serve as the program's associate head coach. Assistant coaches Michael Burton and DJ Bland will also remain on the Miner staff.



"I am sorry to see Tyler leave but we wish him the best and are thankful for what he did for our football program and our department," said Missouri S&T director of athletics Mark Mullin. "I am very excited to have Todd leading the program and believe he will do an outstanding job. I am also extremely pleased to have the talents of Andy, Mike, and DJ continuing to build our program. I believe Miner football is in great shape for the future."



Fenwick, who was named as the Great Lakes Valley Conference's "Coach of the Year" in 2018, led the Miner program for the past six seasons and had a record of 37-29 during that span, including three second place finishes in the GLVC and a berth to the Mineral Water Bowl in December, where S&T defeated Minnesota State Moorhead 51-16 to complete a 10-2 season.



The 10-2 season for the Miners was just the third 10-win campaign for the Miners in the history of the program and was the best recorded by any college football team in the state of Missouri in 2018.



Over the last 21 games, the Miners had an overall record of 17-4, including an 11-3 mark in GLVC contests and wins in 12 of their last 14 games away from home. Missouri S&T also received national votes in the American Football Coaches Association rankings for the first time in five seasons.



In the 2018 season, the Miners had 22 all-conference selections, including 12 to the first team and over the past six seasons, 87 Missouri S&T players earned All-GLVC laurels that included two players of the year in Chris Emesih and Braxton Graham (Seneca, MO/Seneca).



Drury takes the helm of the program after guiding the Miner defense to the top of the GLVC over the last two years, as S&T allowed a league-low 292.2 yards per game in 2018 after giving up 294.3 in 2017 to head the league on that side of the ball.



The Miner defense recorded a GLVC-high 43 quarterback sacks during the 2018 season after posting 37 in 2017 and 35 in the 2016 season under Drury's tutelage.



Drury joined Missouri S&T's staff prior to the 2015 season as the defensive line coach and became the team's defensive coordinator a year later. A 2009 graduate of Evangel University, Drury remained with the Crusader program as a graduate assistant coach at the conclusion of his playing days as a tight end and then moved on to Midland University as the linebackers and special teams coach, before returning to his alma mater for two seasons prior to joining the S&T coaching staff.



"I'm thankful for the opportunity that Mark has provided me to lead this football program," Drury said. "We have done a lot of great things in recent years and look forward to the chance to continue graduating our student-athletes and competing on the field at a high level."