According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totals could be as much as 10 inches in the St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY – Higher snow accumulation than previously forecast is expected today and the Missouri Department of Transportation warns motorists not to travel unless necessary as snow will cover most of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totals could be as much as 10 inches in the St. Louis area and in parts of central and northeast Missouri. Isolated areas of the state could see even more snow.

The snow is expected to be heavy. Snow being thrown from the plows will be a hazard. Snowplows will be travelling at slower speeds when operating. If driving too fast, motorists may approach the plow quicker than they anticipated. Give snowplows room to work; don’t tailgate or try to pass. Stay at least four car lengths back from snowplows and equipment.

To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Here are some additional safety tips:

• Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

• Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Do not use your cruise control.

• Steer and brake gently.

• Accelerate slowly at intersections.

• Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

• Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt.

• Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road.

MoDOT provides a 24-hour road conditions hotline via its customer service center. Commuters can speak to a live service representative at 888-ASK-MODOT.