Kenneth Ray Brooks, of St. James, is facing the charge of statutory sodomy in the first degree, accused of having sexual contact with a victim less than 14 years old, states the probable cause.

Police records show the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant on Jan. 9 charging Brooks with Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a youth less than 14 years old.

During their investigation, on Jan. 8, 2019, the 56-year-old was stated as putting his hands inside of a youth’s pants sometime before Thanksgiving of 2018.

When law enforcement issued Brooks the warrant for his arrest, Brooks had threatened to harm himself. Brooks was taken to the hospital.

A case review is scheduled for Friday at the Phelps County Court House, states court records.

Bond has been set at $200,000.