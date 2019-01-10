The St. James boys basketball team made the trip to Cuba for a matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Tigers took control in the second quarter and never looked back in a 79-48 win.

Cuba was able to hang around in the first quarter, but St. James still maintained an early lead thanks to a strong start from Andrew Branson. Branson knocked down a three and scored nine points in the opening quarter, which helped the Tigers grab a 17-13 lead through a quarter of play. St. James took control for good in the second, going off for 22 points in the quarter. Tyler Recker led the charge with six points, while Logan Chick added five, Austin Ridenhour scored four and Branson chipped in with four. St. James outscored Cuba by 10 points in the quarter, sprinting into the second half with a 39-25 lead.

While St. James took control in the second quarter, they put the game away in the third. The Tigers added another 21 points to extend their lead to 60-38 by the end of the quarter. Five different Tigers scored in the quarter with Branson again leading the way with seven points. Chick and Tate Whitener each added four points in the quarter. The Tigers added an exclamation point in the fourth with another 19 points, while holding Cuba to 10 on the way to a 79-48 win.

Branson led all scorers with 23 points in the victory, while also leading St. James in rebounds with eight. Chick added 14 points, while Ridenhour scored 10 points. Recker chipped in with nine, Drew Moritz scored seven and Dante Poole scored five. Moritz also added four assists. Mason Parker led the team in assists and steals with four dimes and five steals.

The Tiger JV also ran away with a 68-40 win after scoring 26 points in the opening quarter. Kadin Guese led the way with 14 points powered by a pair of threes in the first. Poole scored 10 points in the JV game, while Trey Warth added eight.

The Tigers are off until the St. James Tournament next week. St. James is the six seed and with open their home tournament against third-seeded Blair Oaks on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The JV will also play in the tournament, facing off against top-seeded Sullivan on Monday, Jan. 14.