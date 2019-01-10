Rolla Technical Center's (RTC) Practical Nursing program held its 52nd annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 20, 2018 in the RTC Board Room.

The Lamp Lighting Ceremony, established in honor of Florence Nightingale, is a ceremony to recognize the students’ commitment to the profession of nursing at the midpoint in their education, the point at which students start transitioning from learning theory to applying theory in the clinical setting.

The focal point of the ceremony is the presentation and lighting of the lamps, which represent Florence Nightingale. The flame of the lamp, which is a symbol of knowledge, is lit by faculty to represent the passing of knowledge from faculty to students.

The ceremony started with a recognition of perfect attendance and presentation of scholarships and concluded with the lighting of the lamps by each of the 29 students in the 2019 class.

This year’s guest speaker was Brad Land, LPN, a 2018 graduate of RTC’s LPN program. Mr. Land gave the students an inspirational talk with tips on how to finish the program successfully and achieve their dreams of becoming a nurse.

Students received a total of $12,500 in scholarships during the ceremony from four local scholarships. Representatives from the Ruth Durrett Scholarship, the MO-SCI Charitable Foundation, the Rolla Lioness Club, and the PCRMC Auxiliary and Volunteer Services were on hand to present their scholarships to students.