WASHINGTON, D.C. – In wake of the partial government shutdown, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) requested that the House Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) withhold her Congressional pay “until an appropriation agreement to fund the entire government has taken effect.”

“Even though Members of Congress continue receiving their salary through the ongoing partial government shutdown, many federal workers are not being paid while working hard for the American public,” said Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. “I appreciate their efforts and have asked that my pay be held as well until we can get this situation resolved. I will continue to work towards finding a way to fund government fully while also protecting our border. Both are vitally important and can be accomplished if we work together,” added Hartzler.

The CAO has granted Hartzler’s request.