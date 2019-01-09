The Newburg boys basketball team hosted Crocker for a Frisco League matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Wolves got their second conference win of the season with a 67-44 win.

Newburg got out to an early lead on Tuesday night thanks to an excellent defensive performance. Crocker managed to score just 14 points in the entire first half, which opened the door for the Wolves to take control of the game early. Newburg came out hot with 19 points in the first quarter, before adding 21 in the second for a 40-14 lead at the half. Justin Cantu scored 11 points in the opening half, while Caleb Austin added another 10 points and Hunter Mentola chipped in with nine.

Crocker made an offensive push in the second half, but Newburg matched them shot for shot. The Wolves scored 19 points in the third quarter, while Crocker scored 17 points. Tristan Wofford led the Newburg offense in the third with six points. Newburg finished the game strong in the fourth, adding another eight points on their way to a 67-44 win.

Newburg had four players in double figures in the blowout win. Mentola led the way with 15 points, while Austin and Cantu each scored 14. Wofford added 13 points in the win.

Newburg will look to keep rolling in the Frisco League Conference when they host Plato on Friday, Jan. 11.