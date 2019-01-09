The Rolla wrestling team hosted Parkview and Marshfield for a tri on Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Bulldogs dominated their dual with Parkview, winning 72-6, before taking a 42-21 loss to Marshfield. The girls won both of their duals on the night.

The Bulldogs started the night by steamrolling Parkview. After Parkview was open at 106 and 113, Xander Sederburg beat Ethan Fulfer on a tech fall 15-0 at 120. Orion Parker was pinned in the next match, before Nate Pulliam pinned Junior Lamarre at 132. Dathan Mickem followed that with a 16-7 major decision victory over Noah Farrales at 138. Justin McEnaney and Andre Ridenhour then had back to back pins , before Hadyen Fane beat defending State Qualifier Kenyen Keiber 2-1. Rolla won the remaining matches on pins, as Bryce O'Connor, David Rogers and Terrance Horton swept the final three matches in the dual. Wyatt Sowers also won an exhibition with a pin.

The Lady Bulldogs also beat Parkview 30-24. Kate Campbell kicked off the dual with a pin, before Brooke Dillon was pinned at 110. Rolla then got 12 points on opens, before Ayosoreoluna Ilesaanmi was pinned at 136. Parkview earned another six points on an open, before Celeste Lietz was pinned at 152. Rolla earned 12 more points on opens to finish the match, winning the dual 30-24.

Rolla then had a tough dual with Marshfield to cap off the evening. McEnaney started the dual with a tough 7-0 loss to Will Snider, before Ridenhour was pinned at 152. Fane lost a close match 5-2 at 160, before O'Connor got Rolla in the win column with an 11-5 win over Elijah Horne. Colton Franks was then pinned at 182, which started a four match win streak for Marshfield. Rolla bounced back at the lower weights, as Hunter Hoffman earned a pin at 106. Keagen Johnson then had a strong match at 113, but fell 11-5. Sederburg settled things down with a quick pin at 120, before Parker fell just short in a 5-1 loss at 126. Pulliam then got a quick pin at 132, before Mickem and Ruger Leppert faced off in the last match of the night. The match was back and forth and Mickem made a late move to tie the game at four, but Ruger was able to narrowly get an escape before the buzzer to win 5-4, sealing a 41-21 Marshfield win.

Rolla also had exhibition wins from Sam Matthes, Dakota Kelley, Luke Beaugard, Riess Clark, Hayden Hicks and Sowers.

The girls earned a 36-24 win in large part thanks to opens. The Lady Bulldogs got their lone match win from Hannah O'Connor, who pinned Abby Mellington.

"It was a great dual, the crowd was into it. This is what this sport is about," said head coach Marty Hauck on the home tri. "We try to win them all, but it's not going to happen all the time. Marshfield is a good team, they came in and beat us tonight and hopefully we can get them back at Districts when it counts."

Coach Hauck hopes the Bulldogs can use the loss to Marshfield as a way to see what they need to improve on down the home stretch of the season.

"That's a District opponent and if we want to get to State, we have to get through them," said the Rolla head coach. "If we're not one place higher than them, they're probably going to State and we're not, it's as simple as that. It's definitely a learning moment for us. We're going to go back to work. Nothing changes for us other than we have to work a little harder and we have some weaknesses that got exposed. Hats off to them, they got us today and hopefully we can get them back at Districts and State."

Next up for Rolla is a tri against Pacific and West Minster Christian Academy on Thursday, Jan. 10, before the Rumble Tournament at Rockwood Summit on Saturday.