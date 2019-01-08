We will continue to make moves to improve air service in our region, as a vital service to our citizens and the sustainability of Fort Leonard Wood.

In the mid-nineties a sponsor was needed for commercial aircraft to be stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. The City of Waynesville stepped up and offered to sponsor the early days of the regional airport.

Several years ago the City of St. Robert became our partners in this effort and now we are the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport at Forney Field. We are proud of our partnership and proud of where we have come. No longer using an old blue trailer, we have a modern terminal building and several airline hangars. Our plans in the near future are for a larger terminal to accommodate more passengers, as well as a parallel taxiway that will accommodate bigger airplanes.

We made another big step forward Tues., Jan. 8, as we welcomed jet air service to the Regional Airport. We welcome Contour Airlines of Tennessee, as our new partner in air service for our region.

Contour begins the process of taking over from Cape Air on February 12th. Cape Air has been a great partner for eight years, but it was time to move to the next level and that was jet air service and 30 passenger airplanes. Mayor Lauritson, of St. Robert, and Mayor Hardman, of Waynesville, made welcoming comments on behalf of our cities. We will continue to make moves to improve air service in our region, as a vital service to our citizens and the sustainability of Fort Leonard Wood.

Service with Contour will begin on February 12, but you may go to their website and purchase future tickets starting Wed., Jan. 9. Tickets will begin at $29 per trip for 2 weeks, the next week they will move to $39, the next week $49 and on and on, until they reach $99, which is what they are now with Cape Air.

Contour will offer 2 daily flights. One morning and one afternoon. All of this information is available on their website. as you make your plans to avoid driving, parking and TSA at the Lambert Airport in St. Louis. They have great leg room, an in-flght bathroom, and flight attendant for your 24 minute ride.

As of now, there is no airline baggage agreement with other airlines, even though Contour is working hard on that process. What that will mean is that you will disembark on the runway in St. Louis and take your luggage with you to your next flight.

It is is fairly easy to get on Post to catch an airplane flight. And probably easier than it is to go through TSA in St. Louis. All you need is a government issued ID, just like at TSA, and you will be given a background check at the Visitor's Centers.

We welcome Contour and look forward to a great relationship.