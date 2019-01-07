The St. James boys basketball team started off the new year with a trip to New Haven for a Four Rivers Conference matchup on Friday, Jan. 4. Regulation wasn't enough to determine a winner between the conference rivals and New Haven found just enough offense in the overtime to pull out a 71-69 win over the Tigers.

St. James got out to a strong start Friday night thanks to some sharpshooting from Logan Chick. He knocked down a pair of threes and scored eight points to led the offensive charge in the opening quarter. St. James scored 19 points in the opening frame and held onto a three point lead at the end of the first.

The Tiger offense cooled off in the second, as they scored 11 points in the second quarter. New Haven punched back with 15 points to take a 31-30 lead into the half.

After a slow second quarter, St. James exploded in the third to the tune of 22 points. The Tigers knocked down a flurry of threes in the quarter, as Austin Ridenhour knocked down a pair, while Andrew Branson and Drew Moritz each hit one. New Haven scored 14 points in the quarter, as St. James went into the fourth with a 52-45 lead.

New Haven spent the fourth quarter chipping away at that St. James lead on the back of Ethan Groner. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone to lead the comeback. The Tigers were led by Branson in the fourth, who scored six points in the quarter. He made all four of his free throw attempts, but St. James left a few points at the free throw line. As a team, the Tigers went 7-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter, which opened the door for New Haven to tie the game at 63 and force overtime.

Offense was at a premium in overtime and St. James fell a couple of points short. Branson and Moritz each made a three in the overtime, but St. Hames failed to score outside of those two baskets. New Haven scored a pair of buckets, while going 4-4 from the free throw line to take down St. James 71-69.

Branson led St. James with 17 points, while Tyler Recker added another 14 points. Chick chipped in with 10 points, while Ridenhour and Moritz each scored eight.

The Tigers will look to get their first win of 2019 when they travel to Cuba on Tuesday, Jan. 8.