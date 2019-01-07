The Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians continue to accept donations for the engineer study which is separate from the MoDOT study that was done several years ago.

The Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians are diligently working to save the Gasconade River bridge also known as the Hazelgreen bridge. Although this bridge is located in Laclede County, it is close to the Pulaski County line and Pulaski County residents enjoy visiting the historic bridge for fishing and taking photographs.

The Gasconade River bridge near Hazelgreen was designed by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and fabricated by the Illinois Steel Company of Chicago between 1922 and 1924. The bridge is one of the few remaining from the 1920’s and was closed to traffic indefinitely December 18, 2014.

The Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians have been working for four years to save the historic bridge. The first rally to raise awareness and donations was conducted in December of 2014. The Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians continue to accept donations for the engineer study which is separate from the MoDOT study that was done several years ago.



The National Park Service’s Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program awarded seven grants for the 2018 cost-share grant cycle. “The cost-share grant program provides grant assistance for eligible historic preservation, research, and educational projects related to historic Route 66.” “Grants are offered through an annual, competitive grant cycle. Since 2001, 146 projects have been awarded $217 million with $3.45 million in cost-share match, totaling $5.62 million in public-private investment toward the revitalization and understanding of Route 66.” Among the seven grants was the Gasconade River Bridge. The National Park service matched a $6,000 grant for the bridge near Hazelgreen under the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program.



The Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians representative, Jackie Welborn, explained that the money raised and the grant funds for the engineer study will be used to locate persons of interests who would be willing to take over the bridge. The engineer study will determine what needs to be done to make the bridge safe for pedestrian and bicycle use.



Unless a party of interest takes over the bridge, MoDot still plans to demolish the bridge in March of 2019. MoDot is currently constructing a new bridge to redirect interstate traffic. As Welborn stated, “The bridge is a part of our history and a is beautiful Route 66 landmark”. She is hopeful in saving the Gasconade River bridge.

Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America and the bridge near Hazelgreen was recently listed as Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation‘s historic places in Peril list for 2018.

The Gasconade River bridge near Hazelgreen is still accessible to the public but is not recommended to pass over due to safety concerns. It’s location is between Laquey and Richland and is parallel to interstate 44.



If interested in making a donation to the Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians in effort to save the bridge near Hazelgreen, please visit the Route 66 Gasconade River Bridge Guardians Facebook page. Donations are also accepted at the Route 66 Community Art Gallery located at 107 B Historic Route 66 in Waynesville.

