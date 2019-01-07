The Newburg girls basketball team got off to a great start to 2019, as they cruised to a 53-31 over Frisco League rival Iberia on Thursday, Jan. 3.

The Lady Wolves got off to a great start Thursday night, playing lockdown defense all night long. Newburg held Iberia to seven points in the opening quarter and their offense did the rest. The Lady Wolves scored 15 points in the first quarter, led by a pair of threes from Bailey Brookshire, and took a 15-7 lead that they would never surrender. The second quarter mirrored the first, as the Newburg offense added another 15 points, while holding Iberia to five to take a 30-12 lead into the half.

Newburg kept rolling in the second half. Defensively, the Lady Wolves held Iberia to 19 points in the second half, while adding to their lead with 13 points on their way to a 53-31 win.

Macy Suschanke led Newburg with 16 points in the win, knocking down a pair of threes along the way. She added nine rebounds to fall just shy of a double-double, while stealing five passes and dishing out an assist. Claire Affolter added 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and an assist. Grace Affolter chipped in with 10 points, three assists, two steals and a rebound. Brookshire led the team with five assists, while adding eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Lady Wolves made a trip to Plato on Monday, but the results were not available at press time. Next up is a trip to Richland on Thursday, Jan. 10.