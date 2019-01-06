Representative-elect Don Mayhew will resign his position as Pulaski County Surveyor in compliance with Missouri statute and will be sworn in as the next elected official to represent parts of Phelps County and Pulaski County in the Missouri House of Representative's 121st District.

The Representative-elect will resign as Pulaski County Surveyor effective Jan. 7, 2019, a position that he was re-elected to in 2014.

Mayhew will be following Representative Keith Frederick, who represented the residents of the 121st District for eight years. Mayhew defeated Democratic challenger Matt Heltz in the November general election.

Mayhew will represent the residents of Rolla, Richland, Newburg, Doolittle, Dixon and Crocker in Phelps and Pulaski Counties.

Mayhew was born and raised in the 121st district and graduated from Crocker High School. He then attended and graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Mayhew has served as Pulaski County Surveyor for almost 12 years, and has also served on the Crocker School Board, including a term as president of the board.

“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Pulaski County,” said Mayhew. “Now, I plan on taking what I’ve learned serving in county government to Jefferson City to pass legislation that will improve life here in rural Missouri.”

Mayhew said that his priorities for the upcoming legislative session are improving rural infrastructure, lowering the cost of and increasing access to rural healthcare services, and reducing government regulations which hurt area business owners.

“Government has a limited number of things that it is supposed to do. One of those things is maintaining infrastructure,” said Mayhew. “We should be focusing on that while doing everything possible to avoid raising the tax burden on Missouri families.”

Mayhew also invites constituents to attend the swearing-in ceremony for new members of the 100th General Assembly on Jan. 9, 2019, and the Legislative Ball that evening.

Mayhew said that his door is always open and that constituents should not hesitate to contact his office for assistance.