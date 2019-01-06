The 2008 Hyundai Elantra traveled off the right side of the road on Sat., Jan. 5 at 5:10 p.m. The Hyundai struck a rock bluff and a traffic sign.

A Waynesville driver had moderate injuries after traveling off the right side of Highway 17 Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Korban Reiter, 19, of Waynesville, was left with moderate injuries as a result of an accident on Highway 17 half a mile north of Waynesville.

The 2008 Hyundai Elantra traveled off the right side of the road on Sat., Jan. 5 at 5:10 p.m. The Hyundai struck a rock bluff and a traffic sign. Reiter was transported to the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital.

The Hyundai was totaled. The report indicated Reiter was wearing a seat belt.