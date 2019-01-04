The Rolla wrestling team hosted Waynesville for their first home dual of the season on Thursday, Jan. 3. Rolla won at every level with the varsity boys winning 47-26, the girls winning 42-18 and the JV winning 24-12.

Colton Franks kicked off the boys varsity dual with a second period pin of Seth Miller. David Rogers then had a tough match at 195, falling to Andrew Leitold 4-3. Chris Williams then had an open at 220, before Tim Brecht pinned Rolla's Terrance Horton at heavy. The match flipped to the lightweights with Rolla earning six more points on an open to lead 18-9.

Waynesville's Kennon Redinger edged Keagan Johnson at 113 10-8, before another open gave Rolla six more points. Xander Sederburg won at 126, beating Kevin Cruz on a 17-2 tech fall. Nate Pulliam then made his return to the mat after suffering a hip injury during soccer season. He got off to a strong start, pinning Issac Peterson in the first period. Head coach Marty Hauck was glad to see him make a strong return to the mat.

"It's exciting. He's a great wrestler. He's fun to watch and he's fun to coach. The kids love having him back, but the smile on his face afterwards and just him being on the mat says it all," said coach Hauck. "He's excited to be back. This is what he loves to do and he's good at it. It's fun to watch him."

Dathan Mickem then faced off against Aaron McDaniel at 138 and had a difficult match. Mickem nearly made a reversal into a pin at the end, but couldn't finish off the pin in a 10-2 major decision loss. Gavin Sax then pinned Andre Ridenhour in the first period. Justin McEnaney then had to grind out three periods against Micheal Cassidy and nearly pulled out a late win, but couldn't close an early gap in a 14-6 major decision loss.

The match was at it's closest after the Waynesville win with Rolla leading 35-26, but Rolla finished strong. Hayden Fane was able to pin Martin Medrano in the first period at 160, before Bryce O'Connor capped off the night with a first period win of Colton Justus. Rolla went on to win the dual 47-26.

"It's fun. That's what makes this sport fun is that at any point in time, you can be losing and turn around and win in an instant. It was an exciting dual," said the Rolla head coach. "Waynesville is a good, solid team, they're very well coached, Lucas does a great job with them. To get a victory over them is exciting."

The girls had a 42-18 win of their own, most of which came on opens. All four matches were determined by pins with Haley Moentmann and Hannah O'Connor each getting pins for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Rolla boys JV then won 24-12. Hayden Hicks and Wyatt Sowers started the night with a pair of pins. Austin McKnight and Victor Nam also had pins for the Bulldogs. Rolla also won four of the six JV exhibition matches. Sowers and Hicks each had pins, as did Luke Beaugard. Johnnie Swizdor earned a win on an 8-3 decision.

Coach Hauck was excited to see the boys varsity and JV wrestling alongside the girls in their home gym for the first time ever on Thursday night.

"It's great. Our first home dual to get all the kids to come in and wrestle. Half of our team didn't get to wrestle just because of the numbers. You hate to see that, but they're still in the room and they're still working hard," said coach Hauck. "The crowd was awesome, the crowd got into it. It was fun."

Next up for Rolla is another home match, which will be a tri with Marshfield and Parkview on Tuesday, Dec. 8.