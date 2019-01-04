On Thurs., Jan. 3 at 7:29 a.m., the 2018 International tractor trailer Kevin Ferguson, 53, of Pacific, Missouri, was driving changed lanes on I-44 westbound at the 177 mile marker.

A Fort Leonard Wood driver was left with moderate injuries after an accident in Phelps County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ikaika Kaawa, 28, of Fort Leonard Wood, suffered moderate injuries as a result of an accident in Phelps County.

On Thurs., Jan. 3 at 7:29 a.m., the 2018 International tractor trailer Kevin Ferguson, 53, of Pacific, Missouri, was driving changed lanes on I-44 westbound at the 177 mile marker. The tractor trailer struck the front of the 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Kaawa was driving. The PT Cruiser traveled off the left side of the road, struck the cable median barrier and overturned. Kaawa was transported to the Phelps County Health Department in Rolla. Ferguson was not injured.

The PT Cruiser was totaled and the tractor trailer had minor damage.

The report indicated both drivers were wearing seat belts.