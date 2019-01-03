A New Year's Day arrival received a special welcome from the staff at Phelps Health.

Waylon Ray German was the first baby born at the medical center in Rolla in 2019, arriving at 5:27 AM Tuesday, January 1. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.

The birth of Waylon marks a special milestone. Not only is Waylon the first baby born at the Rolla medical center this year, but also he is the first baby born at Phelps Health. The name change from Phelps County Regional Medical Center to Phelps Health took effect January 1.

His mother and father, Stevie and Nathan German, of Rolla, welcomed Waylon into this world. This is Stevie’s first child.

“He came early,” Stevie said, noting that her expected due date was after New Year’s Day.

Stevie is a licensed practical nurse (LPN), who works for Phelps Health Women’s Health Center and Maternity. She began working at Phelps Health in July 2018 after graduating from nursing school.

As in past years, the first baby of the new year receives gifts and baby items to commemorate the event. Several Phelps Health departments and local businesses donated these items.

This year, Waylon and his family received a welcome basket filled with $100 worth of baby items from Walmart, a toy airplane from Lord’s Library, miscellaneous baby toys and books from Rolla Books and Toys, a dozen roses from All God’s Flowers, a $100 gift certificate from Little Mother Photography, a $100 gift card from the Phelps Health Marketing Department and a rock n’ play, diapers and miscellaneous baby items from the Phelps Health Labor and Delivery Unit.

On average, more than 800 babies are born at Phelps Health each year.