Several local students were recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the Fall Semester that takes place; August 2018 through December 2018.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

The following students from Phelps County were named to Columbia College’s deans list:

From St. James

— Nicole Gibson, Rolla Campus

— John King, Rolla Campus

— Melissa Lybyer, Online

— Ashlee Marlatt, Day campus in Columbia

— Joshua Mundo-Vankirk, Rolla Campus

— Amanda Parmelee, Rolla Campus

— Alexis Uffmann, Day Campus in Columbia

From Edgar Springs

— Sarah Smith, Rolla Campus

— Derek Zboran, Rolla Campus

— Jacqueline Zboran, Rolla Campus

From Newburg

— Jordan Davis, Online

From Rolla

— Sarah Block, Rolla Campus

— Dalton Hayes, Rolla Campus

— Curt Krenning, Rolla Campus

— Emma Laney, Day Campus in Columbia

— Brittany Lietz, Rolla Campus

— Anna Love, Online

— Anthony Major, Rolla Campus

— Adam Meyer, Fort Leonard Wood

— Sarah Webb, Rolla Campus

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years.

As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.

With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 20,000 students each year and has more than 89,000 alumni worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.