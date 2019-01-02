The Rolla Multisport Club hosted their annual New Year’s Day 5K Run and 3K Walk, which started and ended at Rolla’s Burger King on Kingshighway.

The entry fee for the annual run and walk was a canned food item for donation for Greater Rolla Area Charity Enterprise (GRACE).

Registration began at 1:30 p.m, and the run and walk started at 2 p.m.

The walk went from Kingshighway to Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds to 10th St., 10th St. to Bishop Ave., and Bishop Ave. to Kingshighway.

Runners’ ran from Kingshighway to Walker, Walker to Black, Black to Ridgeview, Ridgeview to Walker, Walker to Highway 72, Highway 72 to Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds to 10th St., 10th St. to Bishop Ave., and Bishop Ave. to Kingshighway.