ROLLA, Mo. – For just the second time in the history of the Missouri S&T football program, two members of the Miners have earned All-America honors in the same season as D2Football.com named linebacker Bo Brooks (Canutillo, TX/Canutillo) and cornerback Roderick Chapman (Los Angeles, CA/Jefferson) to its team for the 2018 season.

Brooks, who was named to his second All-America team this season and Chapman were both named to the D2Football.com team as honorable mention selections and became the first duo selected in the same year since 2006, when Ashton Gronewold and Joe Winters both landed on All-America teams.



Brooks – who last month was selected to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner's Association's squad as a second-team member – closed the 2018 season with 87 tackles, the second-most on the team, with an S&T single-season record 22 of them for a loss and 11 quarterback sacks. At the conclusion of the season, Brooks finished seventh in NCAA Division II in tackles for a loss and 20th in quarterback sacks as he became the second player in school history with at least 20 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 10 sacks in the same season.



A first-team all-conference selection by the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2018, Brooks also finished the season with six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick and was a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, which is awarded to the top small college defensive player in the nation.



Chapman, also a first-team All-GLVC selection, led the GLVC with 23 passes defended, the fourth-most in the nation, as he has 17 pass breakups and a league-high six interceptions. In the Miners' win at Southwest Baptist in September, he tied a GLVC single-game record with three interceptions and became the first player in Miner history to return a kickoff, punt and interception for a touchdown in his career during the course of the 2018 campaign.



In the Miners' win at the Mineral Water Bowl, Chapman had two interceptions and also broke up a pass as he finished the campaign with 37 tackles as well.



The Miners have had 15 players earn All-America honors in program history and have had selections in each of the last two seasons as running back Deshawn Jones(Olympia Fields, IL/Rich Central) was named to a pair of All-America teams last fall. Chapman is now the seventh defensive player to earn the honor and first from the secondary since Will Brown was chosen after the 2014 season.



Meanwhile, Brooks is among four S&T football player to earn All-America and Academic All-America honors in the same season, following Jones, Cole Drussa and Eivind Listerud.



The D2Football.com team included three other players from GLVC institutions. Quincy linebacker Cody Leonard was a first-team selection, while honorable mention laurels were granted to Indianapolis running back Al McKeller and Truman State defensive back Lawrence Woods, who was selected as an all-purpose back.



Missouri S&T finished the 2018 season with a record of 10-2 – recording the third 10-win season in school history – and capped it with a victory over Minnesota State Moorhead in the Mineral Water Bowl in the program's first post-season appearance since 1950.