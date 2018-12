Phelps County Officials sworn in on Monday, after having been re-elected November 6, 2018.

The officials who took their oath of office were:

– Pamela Grow, Phelps County Clerk;

– Randy Verkamp, Phelps County Presiding Commissioner;

– Carol Green, Phelps County Treasurer;

– Brendon Fox, Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney;

– Robin Kordes, Phelps County Recorder of Deeds;

– Susan Brown, Circuit Clerk 25th Judicial Circuit

– Mark Calvert, Associate Judge Division 2, 25th Judicial Circuit.