The Newburg girls basketball team took part in the Linn Tournament on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 27-29. After a first round win over Eldon, the Lady Wolves took two tough losses to finish fourth.

The first quarter was a back and forth affair against Eldon and the Lady Wolves were carried by a great quarter from Grace Affolter. She scored seven points in the opening quarter, which helped Newburg hold a 12-11 lead at the end of the frame. The Newburg defense then stepped up in the second, holding Eldon to just six points. The Lady Wolves added 10 points of their own to carry a 22-17 lead into the half.

The Newburg offense then exploded in the third quarter, scoring 17 points in the frame. The Lady Wolves went to the charity stripe 14 times in the quarter, converting on 11 of those attempts. Claire Affolter led the way with eight points, while Grace added six more. Newburg finished off a 52-45 win with a solid fourth quarter, holding off a late Eldon push in the victory.

Grace and Claire Affolter led Newburg in scoring in the victory. Claire had a triple with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 12 steals in the win. She also added four assists. Grace had 17 points to go along with five rebounds, five steals and two assists. Macy Suschanke added eight points, two rebounds and two assists, while Marah Suschanke chipped in with six points and a steal. Bailey Brookshite had five points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.

The win put Newburg up against Eugene, the tournament's second seeded team. Scoring was at a premium in the opening quarter, as the two teams combined to score 13 points. Eugene held on to a slim one point lead heading into the second. C. Affolter then led Newburg in the second quarter with a seven point quarter. Eugene managed to outscore the Lady Wolves by two in the quarter, taking a 19-16 lead into the break.

The Lady Wolves eliminated that small deficit in the third quarter thanks to six points from C. Affolter and five points from Brookshire. Newburg was able to tie the game at 29 at the end of the quarter, setting up a deciding fourth quarter. Eugene was able to win the game in the fourth on the back of repeated trips to the free throw line. Eugene shot 18 free throws in the final quarter, making 14 of those attempts. The Newburg offense couldn't keep pace in a 45-39 loss.

C. Affolter had another double-double in the loss, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. She added four steals and an assist. Brookshire added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. G. Affolter chipped in with six points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

The Lady Wolves had a similar game in their matchup with Linn for the third place game. Newburg was without both of the Suschankes and as a result, they were down to just five players. With no bench, the Lady Wolves struggled to get their offense going, scoring just 36 points in the loss. The Lady Wolves played excellent defense to keep the game close, but couldn't quite pull out the win in a 45-36 loss to the tournament host.

C. Affolter had yet another double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a block and an assist. Brookshire added another 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Next up for Newburg is a matchup with Iberia at home on Thursday, Jan. 3.