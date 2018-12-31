Izzy Frost added to her list of state records over the weekend

Izzy Frost, and eighth grader from Rolla Junior High is no stranger to state records. On Saturday, Dec. 29, Frost earned her fourth state record at the annual Frostbite USATF two mile road race held at Forest Park, St Louis, MO. The record was good for 13 year old girls division. Frost finished with a time of 12:32, beating the old record by 10 seconds, set by Mia Reed in 2016.

Frost earned two state records at age 11 with four mile and 5K events to her name and one state record at age 12 in the two mile event earlier this year on July 7 at Sweatfest in Stratford, MO.