The Rolla wrestling team took part in the Kinloch Classic on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29. The Bulldogs finished in ninth as a team on the back of two champions and a third place finish.

Rolla's two championships came from two of their most consistent wrestlers this year. Xander Sederburg was the first champion at 120. He started by sweeping his way through pool play with two mins and a medical forfeit. Sederburg then won on a tech fall 16-0, before another pin in the tournament quarterfinal. He ended the day in the championship against Jackson's Alec Bailey and was able to pull off a 4-2. He ended the day with a black and heavily swollen eye, but he was able to stand strong on the top of the podium.

Zack Fennell then continued his undefeated start to the season at 132. Fennell rolled through pool play with a pair of pins and a tech fall, before beating Bolivar's Roley Hawk 11-4 in his first pool play match. Fennell then got a 38 second pin of Marshfield's Braeden Brooks to earn a spot in the championship. He capped off the tournament against Raymore-Peculiar's Garrett LaBelle, pulling out a 4-2 win to seal the championship.

Bryce O'Connor then had a third place finish for the Bulldogs at 170. He had pins in all four of his pool play matches, before taking a tough 12-0 loss in his first bracket play match. O'Connor bounced back with a pin of St. Clair's Grant Bay, who he previously pinned in pool play. That pin sent O'Connor to the third place match, where he pinned Austin Henry from Windsor in the first period to claim third.

Rolla also had a pair of ninth place finishes from Justin McEnaney (145) and Colton Franks (182). McEnaney went 2-2 in pool play, which put him in the consolation bracket. He won his next three matches on a pin, a 2-0 decision and a tech fall to take ninth. Franks took a similar path, as he went 1-2 in pool play before sweeping his way through the consolation bracket. Franks had pins in three of his four wins in the tournament, capping things off with a 6-1 win to finish ninth.

Other finishes for Rolla included a 10th place finish from Terrance Horton at heavyweight, who won two matches on pins. Andre Ridenhour finished 11th at 160, winning four matches on pins. Orion Parker (126) and Wyatt Sowers (138) each finished in 12th with Parker winning two matches and Sowers winning four matches. Parker had one pin, while Sowers had three. Victor Nam took 13th at 195, while Johnnie Swizdor (152) and Chris Williams (220) finished in 17th.

Next up for Rolla is their first home varsity dual of the year on Thursday, Jan. 3 when they host Waynesville.