The final reading of an ordinance to adopt a newer edition of the International Building Codes was held by the Rolla City Council at the Dec. 17, 2018 city council meeting. The council had first authorized staff to recommend adoption of an updated 2018 edition of the International Building Codes and corresponding International Code Council federal regulations at the June 18, 2018 city council meeting.

Initially, in May 2008, a committee was established by the Rolla City Council to review the adoption of the 2006 International Codes, and on Nov. 3, 2008 the committee unanimously recommended consideration of amending Chapter 6 of the Rolla City Code pertaining to building regulations and adopting the 2006 International Codes.

However, after discussion, a motion was made and seconded to set aside consideration of the ordinance that would have updated Rolla’s International Codes that were last updated in 2000.

It was then requested by the staff of the Rolla Community Development Department and Rolla Fire and Rescue Department, at the June 18, 2018 city council meeting, to reconsider the building code adoption and consider possibly adopting a newer edition as determined by staff of the International Building Code and corresponding International Code Council.

The request at the June city council meeting was to allow staff, under the direction of the Building Code Administrator for the city of Rolla, Steve Flowers, and Rolla Fire Chief, Ron Smith, to review the code editions, determine which edition would best fit the community and bring back to the city council the final edition of codes for approval.

The International Codes were developed with several goals in mind – safeguard public health, safety, welfare and provide for the safety of firefighters and emergency responders, according to the Flowers and Smith. The International Code Council regulations are drafted and updated by code officials and building professionals to incorporate cost-saving building innovations and new sustainable materials into the codes as they are updated.

“It’s not the staff’s intent to burden contractors with unnecessary regulations and hardships and create higher construction costs,” said Flowers. “In actuality, a new code adoption is proven to the contrary. It is the intent of the staff to provide the citizens of Rolla with up-to-date construction practices, safer buildings and allow for newer sustainable materials not available under the current code.”

According to the Rolla Community Development Department, updated codes not only save lives but are cost-effective and ultimately save the city money. The Rolla Community Development Department stated seven examples to support the modification to Rolla’s building codes:

– The codes enhance economic development through the utilization of state-of-the-art technology in materials research, design and construction practices, which address risks and hazards to the public in buildings and structures.

– Codes streamline the building regulation system through a single family of codes that brings consistency and compatibility to multiple layers of requirements at the international, federal, state and local levels.

– Building codes minimize long-term cost, so when a disaster strikes building sustain less damage, and the cost associated with rebuilding is minimized.

– Energy efficiency represents cost-savings that pay for themselves several times over and updating codes means achieving the latest standards in energy efficiency.

– Building and fire safety codes are a small price to pay when it comes to protecting the lives of loved ones.

– Water is becoming an increasingly scarce commodity, especially in rural and developing areas. Plumbing and green codes ensure water is not wasted, thus saving on water bills and sparing needed infrastructure.

– Structures built to code are built right the first time. There are no costs for endless renovations or repairs, which often disrupt productivity in the home or workplace.

The Rolla Community Development Department further stated that any delay on the code adoption after jurisdictional review has a negative impact on the Insurance Service Office ratings of communities.

Any delay on code adoption also hinders the ability of designers and builders to take advantage of the latest technology, and for the safety, health and welfare of Rolla’s citizens to be afforded protection based on the latest knowledge and industry standards, according to the Rolla Community Development Department.

However, an up-to-date code maintains compatibility with Federal laws and mandates, especially in the areas of energy conservation, accessibility and swimming pool safety. And the proposed updates consist of a series of codes which regulate both commercial and residential buildings and address fire protection, structural issues, electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems along with accessibility and energy conservation, according to the Rolla Community Development Department.

The final reading for the ordinance to adopt the 2018 International Building Codes and corresponding International Code Council regulations was passed by the Rolla City Council and will start being enforced Jan. 1, 2019.

Rolla will continue to adopt the International Codes of every other International Code cycle, with the next code adoption occurring in 2025. The sections of the Rolla City Code were amended, so the Rolla City Code conforms to the 2018 International Codes and every other International Code Cycle.

Rolla's 2018 International Building Codes include an update to work that is exempt from permit, which includes one-story detached accessory structures used as tool and storage sheds, playhouses and similar uses, provided that the floor area is not greater than 200 square feet.

Roof covering, siding, painting, papering, tiling, carpeting, cabinets, countertops and similar finished work are also exempt from permit.

Otherwise, a permit issued shall be valid for one year after issuance unless work authorized by the permit is not commenced within 180 days after issuance; moreover, if the authorized work is suspended or abandoned for a period of 180 days after the time the work is commenced.

At that time, the permit would become void and re-application would need to be made. A one-time, one-year extension of a valid permit may be obtained at a cost of one-half the original permit fee.

When construction has commenced without a permit, the permit fee shall be twice the original amount to cover the additional inspections and the time necessary to ensure compliance with the code.

When construction has begun under the authorization of a permit, but the permit holder has failed to obtain the required inspection, and the construction has passed the stage in which the inspection can be reasonably done, then an additional 25 percent of the original permit fee– a $25 minimum –will be charged.

A $200 deposit will be required on all residential permits and a $500 deposit will be required on all commercial construction permits with estimated construction costs greater than $2,500.

The deposit shall be refunded after final inspection has been approved under a valid and current permit and the Rolla Public Works Department has approved all work and the condition of the right-of-way. And should the permit expire or final inspection isn’t obtained and approved within the allotted timeframe, the deposit will be forfeited.

Violation Penalties

Any person who shall violate a provision of the code or shall fail to comply with any of the requirements of the new code, or who shall erect, construct alter or repair a building or structure in violation of an approved plan or directive of the code official, or of a permit or certificate issued under the provisions of the code, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $500, or by imprisonment not exceeding 90 days; or both.

Each day that a violation continues after due notice has been served shall be deemed a separate offense.

Unlawful Continuance

Any person who shall continue any work in or about the structure after having been served with a stop work order, except such work as that person is directed to perform to remove a violation or unsafe conditions, shall be liable to a fine of not less than $50 or more than $500.

The final passage of the ordinance amends the following sections of Rolla City's Code:

– Chapter 6, Article III, Section 6-16 and 6-17 related to Building Regulations and adopts the 2018 International Building Code and 2018 International Existing Building Code.

–Chapter 6, Article IV, Sections 6-40 and 6-41, related to the Mechanical Code and adopts the 2018 International Mechanical Code.

–Chapter 6, Article V, Sections 6-47 and 6-48, related to the Plumbing Code and adopts the 2018 International Plumbing Code.

–Chapter 6, Article VI, Sections 6-66 and 6-56, related to the Residential Code and adopts the International Residential Code and the 2018 Swimming Pool and Spa Code.

–Chapter 10, Article II, Sections 10-20, 10-22 and 10-23, related to Standards and Specifications and adopts the 2017 National Electrical Code.

–Chapter 14, Article I, Sections 14-1 and 14-2, related to Fire Protection and adopts the 2018 International Fire Code.

–Chapter 20, Article I, Sections 20-1 and 20-2, related to Property Maintenance and adopts the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code.