"This is five years in the making."

That's what Rolla head coach Luke Floyd had to say after his Lady Bulldogs beat Licking 67-55 in the championship of the Esquibel Oral Surgury Rolla Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 29.

"It goes from the girls that played that first season where we went winless to the baby steps that we've made along the way," continued coach Floyd. "Two or three years ago at our banquet, we were handing out bricks to the girls when they won six games. We told them they were laying the foundation for our program and I think tonight was validation, but it's not the end game for us. It kind of validates all the hard work and the rough times to know that we can compete for championships and win championships."

This tournament was no walk in the park for Rolla, though they made it look easy early on. The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament by thumping Warrensburg 68-27. Then after a close first half against St. Clair, Rolla rolled through the second half on their way to a 70-45 win. The Lady Bulldogs finished the Holiday Tournament with one of their toughest challenges of the season, the previously undefeated Licking Lady Wildcats, who entered the game as the second ranked team in Class 3. Rolla took that challenge with stride and ended up coming home with a tournament championship and a 12 point win.

The game started off as an absolute shootout. The two teams traded baskets shot for shot throughout the opening quarter and neither team could grab hold of the game. Ellie Rodgers did the heavy lifting for Rolla early, knocking down an early three and scoring seven points in the first quarter. She said after the game that she really wanted to set a strong tone right out of the gate.

"I just wanted to set high intensity," said the junior point guard. "I didn't want to slow down, because I knew we could play a fast paced game the whole time. I just tried to get everyone pumped up and they did an amazing job."

While Rodgers and the Lady Bulldogs were rolling early, Licking was able to keep pace. Kylie Taylor knocked down a pair of threes for the Lady Wildcats, while Karlee Holland continued an impressive tournament with eight points of her own in the quarter. Rolla got the final spark they needed just as the quarter ended, as Carli Libhart knocked down a three to give the Lady Bulldogs a 22-20 lead at the end of the first.

Libhart wasn't done with that three at the end of the first. She opened the second frame with back to back threes to give Rolla a 30-23 lead. They were able to maintain a lead of at least five points for most of the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs held the potent Licking offense to just 12 points in the second quarter and nearly took a nine point lead into the half, but Holland scored a last second bucket to bring the score to 39-32 at the break.

Licking refused to back down in the second half and cut the Rolla lead all the way down to one point midway through the third quarter. While the lead went down to one, the Lady Bulldogs never surrendered the lead. They went on to score the next six points, which included a three by Taniya Corley, and led by as many as nine points in the third quarter. Rolla would end up finishing the third with a 53-47 lead.

With one quarter remaining between Rolla and a win in their home tournament, the Lady Bulldogs stood their ground in the fourth. Rolla played some of their best defense in the game in the final quarter, holding Licking to just eight points in the final frame. The Lady Wildcats made just one shot from the field in the entire fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were able to finish off the win thanks to solid free throw shooting, as they made six of their eight attempts in the quarter. Rolla went on to seal the victory 67-55.

Libhart led Rolla in scoring in their championship game, scoring 13 points. She was one of five Rolla players in double figures in the tournament championship. Rebecca Janke, who went on to be named tournament MVP, scored 12 points in the win. Ellie Rodgers added another 12 points, while Loran Pritchett scored 11. Both players also earned spots on the All-Tournament team. Savannah Campbell was also in double figures, scoring 10 points. Corley added seven points, while Kianna Garner chipped in with two points to go along with an excellent defensive performance.

Janke and Rodgers were both so thrilled to go from being a third place team in this tournament last season to holding onto the first place plaque on Saturday night.

"It feels really good. We've been working really hard to get to this point and we've really been meshing well as a team," said Janke. Rodgers added, "It feels super good. We haven't been here in so long and I think everyone was just filled with a super adrenaline rush, ready to take home first place."

While the junior stalwarts got the attention on the All-Tournament team, the young guns around them also played a big role. The freshman group of Libhart, Campbell and Corley all played big roles throughout the tournament and those juniors have enjoyed having some extra support from them.

"We have a super deep bench. I'm never worried when subs come in. They do a great job," said Rodgers. Janke added, "It's really fun. They're a very talented group of freshmen and it really helps having a strong bench too."

Licking is one of the few teams that can match Rolla from the inside out. They have a slew of excellent shooters, as well as some size in the post. As the game went on, the Lady Bulldog defense improved to the point where those threes stopped falling for the Lady Wildcats and Rolla's trio of Janke, Pritchett and Campbell in the paint locked things down inside.

"I thought all the girls did a nice job on Holland. We had Kianna and (Olivia) Burken and Taniya and (Madison) Mace and we just kept running fresh legs at her. Our goal was they're going to guard her for two minutes and then we'll get a fresh set of legs in," said coach Floyd. "We decided if they were going to hit shots, they were going to be tough contested shots and I thought the girls did a nice job of making they take contested shots."

While this is a huge moment for this group, as coach Floyd said right after the game, this isn't the end goal. Coach Floyd hopes that his was just another building block in a special season for Rolla girls basketball.

"I want them to realize that we haven't reached our peak yet," said the Rolla head coach. "We've been kind of climbing that mountain for several years now and we're getting towards the top, but it may be even harder to say on the top because we're going to get everyone's best shot every single night. I think the girls are really up for that challenge."

If you ask Janke, winning this tournament is proof that they're up for that challenge.

"I think it's good. I think it's a good swing for us to get first in our home tournament especially," said the junior center. "I think we're going to have a lot of confidence, but not too much, going into the rest of the season."

The Lady Bulldogs will have a little time off after a busy weekend, but then it's back to the grind with another tournament. They'll play in the Comet Classic in Fatima starting on Monday, Jan. 7. The third seeded Lady Bulldogs will face Steelville in the opening round.