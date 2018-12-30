The Rolla boys and St. James girls basketball teams each played in the third place games of the Rolla Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 29. The Lady Tigers started the day with a tough 49-42 loss to St. Clair, before the Bulldogs fell to Warrensburg 59-42 with Alec Buhr sidelined for the second straight game.

Lady Tigers can't finish off comeback

St. James got off to a slow start on Saturday night, as Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair scored the first seven points of the game. The Lady Tigers got on the board with a three from Ashlyn Rinehart two minutes into the contest. Savanna Riccetti then scored seven straight points for St. James, which brought the score to 13-11 in favor of St. Clair. St. James was able to get within one at the end of the quarter, as Aly Bullock scored at the buzzer to bring the score to 18-17.

Rinehart then started the second quarter on a tear. She hit two threes and scored the first eight points of the quarter to give the Lady Tigers their first lead of the game at 25-18. Unfortunately, St. James went cold from there. Rinehart's final basket game with just under five minutes to play in the first half and the Lady Tigers failed to score for the remainder of the half. St. Clair tied the game with a minute and a half to play, before taking a 28-25 lead into halftime.

Bailey Wells then scored the first four points of the second half to give St. James the lead again, but the Lady Tigers would only add five more points in the remainder of the quarter. St. Clair retook the lead three minutes into the quarter and never relinquished it. The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 10 points in the third. St. James was then dealt a tough blow, as Hannah Marcee fouled out in the final minute of the quarter. St. Clair went into the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead.

The Lady Tigers were able to hang around thanks to excellent defense, but they just couldn't get enough to fall in the final quarter. They got within four points on a three by Riley Whitener midway through the quarter, but couldn't cut the deficit any more than that. St. Clair was able to hold on for a 49-42 victory.

This was the second straight game where St. James was left without some of their best players late in a close ballgame due to foul trouble. They were without Riccetti for the fourth quarter Friday night against Licking, while Marcee fouled out in each of their last two contests.

"We just need to worry more about what we can control," said head coach Terry Wells after the game. "We can control not making stupid fouls, but we can't control the referees and what they call. We just need to play smart and play our game and not make the same mistakes over and over."

Being without Marcee was huge for St. James down the stretch, as she has been a crucial piece of the Lady Tiger offense in the last few weeks.

"Hannah's important for us, because she scores the ball and she rebounds very well. This is probably the 12th game we've played and she's probably been in foul trouble in six of them. It's a problem, she's got to fix," said coach Wells. "Every player on my team, we just talked about it in the locker room, we've got to fix the recurring issues."

Rinehart led St. James in the loss with 12 points. She was the lone Lady Tiger to secure a spot on the All-Tournament team. Coach Wells was extremely impressed with her performance over the span of the tournament.

"She played great all three games. If she's not on the All-Tournament team, there needs to be an investigation into it, because she played three games consistent on both ends of the floor and was really tough," said Wells. "I thought she played a couple of the best games of her career in this tournament."

St. James also got eight points from Riccetti, six from Wells, four from Aly Bullock, three from Whitener and Mikaela Donnelly and two from Camille Bullock and Marcee.

The Lady Tigers are used to tough games, as coach Wells goes out of his way to give them a difficult schedule. That continued to be the case in the Rolla Holiday Tournament. He hopes another hard stretch will toughen up his team even more.

"By now they should be used to it," said the St. James head coach on the tough slate of games that included Smith Cotton, Licking and St. Clair. "I almost wish we had some easy games lined up just to let us heal up and get some confidence going, but that's just not how our schedule is built. It's going to be tough game after tough game and you're gotta fix things on the fly. That's a tough thing for teenage kids, but we want them to be tough and toughen them up, so hopefully it will work out."

St. James will host Steelville next Thursday, before taking part in the Comet Classic. That tournament kicks off on Monday, Jan. 7 when the fourth seeded Lady Tigers face Belle.

Buhr-less Bulldogs fall short against Warrensburg

The Rolla boys were without Alec Buhr for the second straight game when they faced off against Warrensburg for third place of the Rolla Holiday Tournament. The Bulldogs put up a good fight, but couldn't overcome a slow start in a 59-42 loss.

Rolla and Warrensburg got off to a shocking start, as neither team was able to break through for a basket for nearly six full minutes. Warrensburg finally knocked down a three, before Colby Shivers responded with a three point play on the other end just before the six minute mark. Shivers scored all six of the points Rolla was able to put together in the first quarter, while Warrensburg finished on a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead into the second.

Warrensburg quickly built a nine point lead in the second quarter and maintained that lead for the remainder of the first half. Shivers hit his second three of the game in the quarter, while Jack Hounsom had a solid five points off the bench, but the Bulldogs couldn't close the gap and went into the break trailing 28-18.

Warrensburg was able to maintain that lead early in the second half, but Shivers and Muluken Pritchett kept Rolla in the game. Shivers scored five points in the third quarter, while Pritchett hit a pair of threes, the second of which cut the score to 38-33 with a minute and a half to play in the third. That was the closest Rolla would get, unfortunately. Warrensburg built their lead back out to 10 points in the fourth quarter, before adding on. Rolla went cold in the final frame, scoring just nine points. Warrensburg got hot to the tune of 21 points, eventually stretching their lead out to 20 on their way to a 59-42 win over the Bulldogs.

The first quarters of each of the last two games were tough on the Bulldogs, as they were forced to adjust to playing without Buhr. They were also without another starter in RJ Alfred throughout the tournament. While they were able to keep games close after tough starts, these last two games showed the value of a player like Buhr, who earned an All-Tournament team nod despite only playing in one game.

"There's no doubt that you miss an Alec Buhr, you miss an RJ Alfred," said head coach Mark Miller. "Two starters out of your lineup makes a big difference, but here's the thing. Those guys that were playing tonight, just because they don't normally start, these are guys that play on this team, practice hard and they're guys that give us good minutes. I just think that we played hard and we definitely game. Offensively, we would break down and we'd get impatient and we'd rush shots, we'd take poor shots. We'd get guys doing things that are different than they're used to doing.

"For the group that we had today, we have to make sure we pay attention to the details well all the time," continued Miller. "We just didn't do a very good job of that tonight."

Shivers had a spectacular game in place of Buhr in the starting lineup, scoring 20 points in the loss. Hounsom added seven points off the bench, while Pritchett scored six. Trey Quick had three, while Trey Brown, Blaize Klossner and Danny Foster each had two. Klossner also joined Buhr on the All-Tournament team. While it's tough to take the first two losses of the season without Buhr in the lineup, coach Miller was glad to see a couple of different people step up to fill in for missing starters.

"Colby Shivers showed tonight that he's capable of (creating offense), attacking the basket and shooting the ball," said coach Miller. "Jack Hounsom, he's the guy that I was really pleased to see some aggressiveness out of. Good things happened for us when he was out there tonight. We've been kind of lacking today that could go get that board and Jack did a nice job of that."

Coach Miller said the lesson from the Rolla Holiday Tournament is simple: the details are important.

"The importance of executing the details," said the Rolla head coach. "We really don't lack in effort, sometimes we don't understand our role properly and we get outside of our role, but that also has to do with details of execution. I really feel like the better we get with that, because there's going to be times where we're going to have to play without certain guys in the lineup and when that happens execution needs to continue."

Next up for the Bulldogs is a home game against Springfield Central for their Ozark Conference opener on Friday, Jan. 4.