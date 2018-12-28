The second day of the Rolla Holiday Tournament saw a full slate of competitive games on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs started the day by earning a spot in the tournament championship with a 70-45 win over St. Clair. St. James then had a tough matchup with Licking, falling 58-46. The Bulldogs finished up the night against Rockwood Summit, but they were forced to play the game without star forward Alec Buhr, who was sidelined with a leg injury. Rolla kept things close, but went cold late, taking their first loss of the season 60-45.

The Lady Bulldogs didn't get out to the ideal start on Friday, as St. Clair scored the first seven points of the game. After that slow start, Rolla took over. Ellie Rodgers got things started with a three, before Carli Libhart eventually tied the game at nine with a three of her own. After starting the game in a 7-0 hole, Rolla lead 19-13 through a quarter of play. They extended their lead in the second thanks to two more threes from Rodgers and Libhart. Rebecca Janke scored just before the half to put a cherry on a 34-26 halftime lead.

Rolla took the game over for good in the third. The Lady Bulldog lead ballooned out to 21 points thanks to great play on both sides of the ball. Rolla held St. Clair to just seven points in the quarter, while scoring 20 points of their own. Rodgers led the way with nine points in the quarter, as Rolla stormed into the fourth with a 54-33 lead. Rolla finished the game with a strong fourth quarter and cruised to a 70-45 win.

Rodgers led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points in the win, while Libhart and Savannah Campbell each had 12 points. Rebecca Janke scored 10 points, Kianna Garner and Madison Mace added four, while Olivia Burken, Loran Pritchett and Taniya Corley each chipped in with three.

The Lady Bulldogs then had to wait and see who they would face off against in the championship, as St. James and Licking faced off in the second game of the day.

St. James struggled to get into an offensive rhythm against Licking, but were able to keep things close early. Ashlyn Rinehart did the heavy lifting for the Lady Tigers in the opening quarter, scoring six points in the opening frame. Hannah Marcee added three points. Licking was able to take control thanks to some hot shooting from long range. Karlee Holland buried a pair of threes in the opening frame, while Lainy Hadix added a three of her own. The two combined for all 15 of Licking's points in the first, as they led St. James 15-9. The Lady Wildcats carried that hot hand into the second, as Holland knocked down two more threes and Hadix connected on one more. Licking led by as many as 12 in the first half and carried a 31-19 lead into the break.

Rinehart and Holland traded threes to open the second half, as St. James started to find some offensive rhythm. The Lady Tigers were dealt a bit of a blow when Savanna Riccetti picked up her fourth foul on a charge early in the quarter, but St. James was still able to whittle the lead down. With just under two minutes left in the third, Hunter Pitts hit a three to cut the deficit to six points at 39-33. Unfortunately, Riccetti picked up her fifth foul seconds later, fouling out. St. James got to within five points in the quarter, but Hadix knocked down another three just before the end of the frame to give Licking a 44-36 lead heading into the fourth. St. James wasn't able to cut the lead down again, as the Lady Wildcats eventually stretched the lead back out to double figures. Licking finished the game by going 8-10 from the free throw line in the fourth on their way to a 58-46 win.

Marcee led St. James with 14 points, while Rinehart added 13. Mikaela Donnelly added another eight points. Holland led all scorers with 22 points.

Licking's win means they'll face off against Rolla for the tournament championship on Saturday, while St. James will face Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair for third.

Rolla capped off the night against Rockwood Summit and had a steep hill to climb without Buhr. Colby Shivers started in his place and had solid game, but the Bulldogs had to adjust to playing without their star forward. Rockwood led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, as their mix of size and shooting provided some matchup troubles for the Bulldogs. A pair of threes from Trey Brown, one of which came right as the first quarter expired, kept Rolla in the game, but still trailing 18-11.

The Bulldogs found their groove a bit more in the second. Shivers stepped up to score eight points in the quarter on the back of two threes. He also hit a jumper with just over a minute left in the half to cut the score to 28-27, which would end up being the score at the half.

The game stayed close for the first half of the third quarter. Benjamin Colench hit a three with 3:50 left to play, bringing the score to 34-32 in Rockwood's favor. After that, Rolla went cold. Rockwood finished the quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a 41-32 lead into the fourth. The Bulldogs stayed cold from the field in the fourth. After scoring just five points in the third, Rolla scored 13 in the fourth. Summit finished strong to the tune of 19 points. They hit 10 of their 13 free throw attempts down the stretch to give Rolla their first loss of the season 60-45.

Brown and Shivers each had 11 points for Rolla, while Blaize Klossner added 10 points. Muluken Pritchett chipped in with seven points, while Colench and Trey Quick each added three.

With the loss, Rolla will face off against Warrensburg for third place on Saturday. Rockwood Summit will play Raytown South for the championship.