The Rolla City Council held the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance to annex a 1.68-acre parcel owned by the Rolla Community Development Corporation and to designate the zoning of the property to an M-2 Heavy Manufacturing District. The property is located in Phelps County, approximately 150 feet northwest of the intersection of Old Highway 66 and Hy Point Industrial Park Drive.

The applicant is the Rolla Community Development Corporation (RCDC) and President of the RCDC, Matt Williams, signed the annexation application and zoning application. If the zoning proposal is consistent with the comprehensive plan and satisfies the rezoning criteria that is outlined in the Rolla City Code along with the Missouri Revised Statues, the zoning should be approved, said Rolla City Planner, James Shields, at the Dec. 17, 2018 Rolla City Council meeting.

RCDC’s mission is to sustainably attract, invest in, support, assist in and positively impact regional growth through ownership and development of industrial sites, investment and maintenance of an incubator building and financial investment in select projects, said Shields.

The development corporation’s request is to annex and re-zone the property to an M-2 Heavy Manufacturing District, since it would permit the site to be consolidated into a developable industrial site and would have similar zoning to surrounding RCDC-owned parcels, said Shields.

“They stated this proposal if approved would clean up an overlooked parcel and bring it into city jurisdiction consistent with other RCDC properties adjoining the subject parcel. In addition, this annexation would allow the subject parcel to attain city services and be readily used for industrial purposes,” said Shields.

According to Section 71.912 of the 2016 Missouri Revised Statutes, when notarized petitions for annexation are received by a city, the city shall hold a public hearing on the matter, and upon conducting the public hearing, in order for the ordinance to pass there are two state criteria for the city to determine.

The first criterion is for the annexation to be reasonable and necessary for the proper development of the city. The second criterion concerns Rolla’s ability to provide normal municipal services to the property to be annexed, within a reasonable time, according to Shields.

If it is determined that these two criteria are met and no written objection of the annexation has been submitted and signed by at least five percent of the qualified voters of Rolla, the city can annex the territory by ordinance with no further action, specifying accurately the new boundaries of the city. The notice for the public hearing for the annexation petition was published on Nov. 24, 2018 said Shields.

Rolla’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan’s Annexation Checklist is used to determine if the criterion is met and the annexation is reasonable and necessary to the proper development of the city. Further, there are sections of the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan -- Rolla’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan update – that state where and how much the annexation should be encouraged between the period of 2005 to 2020, according to Shields.

Rolla’s Urban Growth Area map delineates the contiguous land that lies outside of Rolla’s 2005 city limits that reflects the additional space that may be needed to accommodate population growth and future development trends.

One of the ways the Rolla Community Development Department judges if it’s necessary for the annexation of land is to see if the location is within Rolla’s Urban Growth Area map, and if the land is pertinent to the development in the portion of the city the land would be annexed into, said Shields.

Rolla’s Urban Growth Area map also represents the area in which urban-scale growth will be encouraged based on physical characteristics, service capability and Rolla’s visions for the city’s growth into the future. And the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan projected that at least 1000 acres would need to be annexed by 2015 to minimize land value inflation, said Shields.

One of the guiding principles of the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan is to provide adequate and appropriately located areas for industrial development, and one of the issues stated in the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan was there was a limited amount of land suitable for industrial use inside the corporate limits.

According to city-level data, Rolla has annexed around 110 acres of land that is currently zoned M-2 –38 percent of all the annexed land since 2005. At the time the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan was written, it was estimated that based on projected land use demand and zoning in 2004, there would be a 213-acre surplus of land zoned M-2. While a current analysis of land use demand would be ideal, the analysis would require more time and resources than is readily available to process the annexation petition, according to Shields.

However, assuming the projections of land use demand and zoning in 2004 were accurate, Rolla has sufficient industrial land, and there is also estimated to be a little over 400 acres of vacant land zoned M-1 and M-2 in Rolla, said Shields.

“So while we can’t definitely conclude there is sufficient industrially zoned land, and while land zoned M-2 is by far the most annexed category of land, annexed since the end of 2004, there are other factors to consider when determining if this proposal is necessary for the proper development of the city,” said Shields.

The Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update concluded that since the end of 2004, Rolla has annexed around 285 acres of land; moreover, the plan projected that Rolla is still in need of land, and the subject parcel is surrounded by property that lies within the city limits, except for the right-of-way abutting the property.

Additionally, Rolla has not met its annexation goals in total amount of acres annexed, and gaps in the city land can be spread out which increases commuting times, reduces walkability, puts more pressure on services because the infrastructure must spread over long distances and other services must drive further to get to their destinations, costing more money in fuel and reducing response times, said Shields.

Lastly the Annexation Checklist within Rolla’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan asks if there are any District issues with the annexation, and the proposed land has been identified as not within any special district and there has been no indication that the school district would be burdened, and the projected additions to the tax base from new development that would transpire on the parcel should outweigh any initial and consistent costs of providing services and infrastructure on the land, according to Shields.

The second criterion concerns if the city has the ability to furnish normal municipal services to the area to be annexed within a reasonable time, which is outlined in the Missouri Revised Statutes.

“This has been met based on Rolla Municipal Utilities and all Rolla departments have been notified of the annexation. No objections have been given by these entities,” said Shields.

Shields then moved onto the zoning analysis, as well as findings that would support the rezoning of the annexed land, to which both the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Rolla’s Planning and Zoning Code support, said Shields. Rolla’s comprehensive plan states that land proposed for voluntary annexation shall be zoned simultaneously as the annexation process is completed and classified for the existing or proposed use.

On the other hand, the Rolla Planning and Zoning Code deviates slightly from the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive plan. If the land is vacant and the applicant of the annexation has not proposed a land use, the property shall be zoned as the most restrictive classification, which would be rural residential. If the applicant, however, proposes a zoning classification based on proposed land use, the city council should consider the annexation and proposed zoning, said Shields.

The proposed land is within the Urban Growth Area, and since the land is within the Urban Growth Area, but not annexed, it has been given a Future Land Use Map designation based on an analysis of the land use patterns in the surrounding area, so the Future Land Use Map category of Community Commercial could have been given to the subject land, said Shields. However, the designations can be amended at any time according to new land use pattern analyses.

Much of the land to the north and west of the subject parcel was annexed in 1994. Other parts to the west and nearby the northwest were annexed in 2010 to the east of where Love’s truck stop is located. Love’s truck stop was purchased in 2012 and annexed in 2005, said Shields.

“This is significant since this location is such a good place for services such as gas stations this could have been given the Rolla Future Land Use Map designation of Community Commercial because of those factors,” said Shields. “And annexed land should be zoned according to the current use of the land, if any.”

Considering the subject parcel was not yet owned by the RCDC, which is geared towards industrial development, and Love’s was in the process of locating immediately to the east, the Community Commercial designation may have been applied to accommodate commercial activity normally associated with interstate off-ramps, such as convenience stores and fast-food restaurants.

“If that zoning proposal is consistent with the comprehensive plan and satisfies the rezoning reviews criteria that are outlined in Section 42-250.2 of the Rolla City Code, then the zoning should be approved,” said Shields.

Shields added that the Intent of the Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan and the Rolla Future Land Use Map category of Community Commercial weren’t consistent with the current use and proposed use of the land, which is why the proposed ordinance calls for the re-zoning of the parcel to an M-2 designation.

The zoning of M-2 for the subject parcel would be consistent with addressing one of the guiding principles of Rolla 2020 – providing adequate and appropriately located areas for industrial development, while also addressing one of the community issues concerning limited amount of suitable land submitted in Rolla 2020.

“It certainly could be industrial since there is industrial development all around it,” said Shields.

Yet, the potential land uses in a zoned M-2 are compatible with the surrounding zoning of the subject land, since the zoning analysis adjacently west of the subject parcel is an electromagnetic compatibility lab and warehousing and distribution facilities, which are all zoned M-2, said Shields.

To the north of the subject parcel is one home and one manufacturing plant zoned M-2 and to the east is a gas station zoned C-3. All of these uses produce truck traffic and there are no residential uses in the immediate vicinity, said Shields.

Industrial and warehousing uses and intense commercial uses are compatible because in part, they are both auto-oriented land uses, said Shields. Therefore it is appropriate to have C-3 and industrial zoning districts abutting each other.

Also, the abutting land to the west and south is all owned by the RCDC and is currently zoned M-2, which means that zoning the subject parcel should not become incompatible with abutting land uses, said Shields.

“Many of the potential land uses in the area produce similar types and amounts of traffic; thus, increasing industrial activity to the area should not have a negative impact on non-vehicular traffic relative to the current state of the pedestrian environment,” noted Shields.

In accordance with contiguousness and changing conditions, the subject parcel only adjoins with other parcels zoned M-2, and while the area is located across the street from other commercial property and would be an appropriate location for commercial activity normally associated with interstate off-ramps, the immediate area has been substantially developed as industrial since it was given the Community Commercial Rolla Future Land Use Map designation, said Shields.

“That has to do with changing conditions, which is one of the things that can be looked at when rezoning a parcel. There were no official comments from the public, and the fire chief acknowledged that the fire department could provide service to this parcel,” said Shields.

Rolla Municipal Utilities has requested from the applicant an easement, but it was decided at the committee meeting that it would be best appropriately requested during the planning process, and there was a final reading in which Rolla Municipal Utilities is no longer asking for a final passage of the ordinance on Dec. 17, said Shields.

Unanimously the Planning and Zoning Committee recommended approval of this proposal. And the action from the Rolla City Council was to conduct a public hearing on the proposal and conduct the first reading of the proposal.

Rolla Mayor Louis Magdits stated he was surprised the subject parcel wasn’t in city limits, and asked, “So do we know how this one got configured into sort of an island?”

President of RCDC, Williams, explained the subject parcel was originally a piece of the truck spot property, which is why it was not annexed into Rolla.

“When that changed hands, in I think 2012, we purchased that sliver, and they went ahead and annexed it into town. We haven’t gotten around to it, is why,” said Williams.

The RCDC doesn’t own any other property in HY Point Industrial Park Drive that is outside of the city limits, but there are a couple of non-RCDC owned properties around there that are outside of the city, said Williams.

“Eventually if you look at the map of the lots we own, there are four lots there. Eventually when we get somebody interested in developing something there, we will re-plan. We are just getting this step out of the way at this time. There is quite a bit of M-2 zoned ground that will forever remain wooded,” said Williams.

No one owning property within 185 feet of the proposed re-zoning and annexation spoke for or against the proposed ordinance. Additionally, there was no one who owned property outside of the 185 feet that spoke for or against the proposal, so the public hearing was closed, and the first reading was concluded.