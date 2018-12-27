Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at over 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Blood reserves are at normal levels

CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. At the time of this release, the blood center has adequate reserves of all blood types. Winter donation levels can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday needs. CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give when they can during the next few weeks.



You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive:

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mercy Rolla, 1605 South Martin Springs Drive

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.