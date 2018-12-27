The Rolla Holiday Tournament kicked off with a bang on Thursday, Dec. 27. All three local teams advanced to the second round, as the Rolla and St. James girls both won by more than 30 points. The Lady Bulldogs started the day with a 68-27 win over Warrensburg, before St. James defended their home court with a 69-38 win. The Rolla boys didn't have things quite as easy, as they used a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime against Hickman on their way to a 69-59 win.

The Lady Bulldogs started the day in spectacular fashion. They scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back. Rolla carried a 41-18 lead into the half and cruised in the second on the way to a 68-27 win. The Lady Bulldogs spread out the scoring in the win.

Savannah Campbell led the charge with 13 points, Rebecca Janke added 12, Ellie Rodgers scored 11, while Loran Pritchett chipped in with nine. Carli Libhart scored seven, Taniya Corley added six, Kianna Garner chipped in with five, Madison Mace had three and Olivia Burken scored two in the win.

Rolla will face off against St. Clair in the second round of the tournament at 2:30 on Friday.

St. James had a similar path to the second round with a dominant win over Smith Cotton. The Lady Tiger defense held Smith Cotton to just five points in the first quarter and they got out to a quick 17-5 lead. Smith Cotton fought back to start the second, but the St. James offense found a spark on their way to a 24 point quarter. That gave the Lady Tigers a 36-21 lead at the half. St. James then opened the second half on a 9-1 run and cruised to a 69-38 win.

Ashlyn Rinehart led St. James with 18 points in the victory, while Hannah Marcee was close behind with 17 points in the paint. Savanna Riccetti added 13 points, Riley Whitener added seven with a pair of threes, Bailey Wells chipped in with five, Mikaela Donnelly had four and Aly Bullock added a three.

St. James will face Licking in the second round at 4:00 at Rolla on Friday.

The Rolla boys finished the night with a wild matchup against Hickman. After trading the lead back and forth in the first, Hickman took control of the game in the second. The Bulldogs scored just seven points in the second quarter, as the Kewpies took a 30-22 lead into the half. Hickman eventually built that lead to 15 points, but slowed down their pace of play mid-way through the third quarter. That opened the door for Rolla to strike.

Two minutes into the fourth, the Bulldogs were able to get into an offensive rhythm. Blaize Klossner got things going with a three, before Muluken Pritchett scored five straight points on the next two possessions. Colby Shivers followed that with a three point play, cutting the Rolla deficit to 48-45. Alec Buhr got the Bulldogs within one, before Trey Brown hit a pair of free throws to give Rolla a 49-48 lead. Rolla led by as many as four points in the quarter, but couldn't put the game away in regulation, as Nate Wilson scored for Hickman, before grabbing a steal and scoring again to tie the game at 55.

Regulation finished in a 55-55 tie, but Rolla was able to take advantage of some Hickman mistakes in overtime. Klossner hit Rolla the lead for good with 1:22 left in the overtime by knocking down another three, before a slew of Rolla free throws. Buhr was fouled with 49 seconds left, hitting one of his two attempts. Then with 31.3 seconds left, Buhr was absolutely trucked by Jarvis Jennings and went to the line for two free throws after a technical was called. He again hit one and Hickman instantly fouled, as Rolla got the ball back on the technical. Trey Brown then missed his first attempt, before Hickman was called for yet another technical between shots. Brown hit the next free throw, before Buhr went 1-2 on his attempts. Klossner was then fouled instantly, hitting both to extend Rolla's lead to 67-59. Klossner hit two more free throws down the stretch to finish off a 69-59 win.

Buhr led Rolla with 21 points, while Pritchett added 18 points in a stellar performance. Klossner came up big late on the way to a 16-point performance. Brown and Trey Quick each had five points, while Shivers added four.

The Bulldogs will face off against Rockwood Summit at 7:00 on Friday.