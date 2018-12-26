The improvement of Highways 63 and 50 to four-lane corridors remain the No. 1 and No. 2 regional transportation priorities, respectively, in the Meramec Region.

The Meramec Region Transportation Advisory Committee held its annual needs prioritization meeting on December 13. Improvements to Highway 63 and Highway 50 in Maries, Osage and Gasconade counties topped the regional priority list for several years.

Once it was decided these two projects should continue to be top priorities for the region, TAC members from each county shared the top additional transportation needs from their counties. The TAC then voted to prioritize these additional needs on a regional level.

The prioritized list was approved later in the evening by the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) board and will now be shared with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Central District office for the projects for consideration for inclusion in MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP is a five-year rolling plan for design and construction projects.

In addition to Highways 63 and 50, other items topping the TAC’s priority list as high or medium priority, in order of priority, are:

Replace one-lane bridge over Little Bourbeuse River on Route C in Crawford County; Add two left turn lanes from Missouri Avenue to Eastlawn Drive in Pulaski County; Replace bridge over Gladden Creek on MO 19 in Dent County; Improve safety to the intersection of Route E and MO 63 in Osage County; Replace bridge over Big River on Route C in Washington County; Make safety improvements to the intersection of MO 63 and Hwy. 28 (north junction) in Maries County; Address width concerns with bridge over Frene Creek on MO 19 in Gasconade County; Improve traffic flow on Highway 63 from University Drive to the Interstate 44 overpass in Rolla, Phelps County; Improve safety at Route J and Hwy. 100 intersection in Gasconade County; Replace bridge over Dry Creek on Route HH in Crawford County; Improve safety at intersection of Route CC, CR 801 and Hwy. 50 at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Osage County; Construct new bridge over Gasconade River at Route J since the ferry service has discontinued; and Add shoulders to MO 133 in Maries County.

The priority list is an annual planning exercise for the TAC.

Also during the evening, the TAC prioritized six regional applications for the 2018-19 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to be recommended to MoDOT Central District office. The projects prioritized from highest to lowest are:

Sidewalks from Market Street to Florence Avenue along Missouri Hwy. E in Potosi; Sidewalks along Historic Route 66 in Waynesville to improve safety and ADA compliance and connect with existing sidewalks and trail system in the city; Sidewalks that will connect existing sidewalks to Missouri Avenue in St. Robert; Sidewalks along from Highway 32 to Buxton Street along Hwy. 21 in Caledonia; ADA transition improvements to 48 curb ramps in Rolla; and Sidewalks along Lee Street in Linn.

The TAC’s recommendation was also approved by MRPC and will move onto a MoDOT Central District meeting where a total of 21 applications will compete for $1.89 million. Requests total $6.22 million. A final decision is expected in January 2019.

The group will meet again at 4 p.m. April 13 at MRPC, 4 Industrial Dr., St. James. Meetings are open to the public. John Casey of Washington County chairs the TAC.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Washington County Presiding Commissioner Marvin Wright serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 25 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.

To keep up with the latest MRPC news and events, visit the MRPC website at www.meramecregion.org or on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/meramecregion/.