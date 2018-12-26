The Phelps County sales tax revenue for December 2018 was less than the county's revenue in December 2017, and the county's rolling 12-month trend was down.

The county sales tax revenue for December 2018 was $252,572, while law enforcement sales tax receipts totaled $189,429.

Both the county and law enforcement sales tax revenues were down 27.49 percent in the month-to-month comparisons, and both were down 0.54 percent in the year-to-date comparisons.

“We need $268,000 in December to stay positive. We are going to have to have a big month to even it out to last year,” said Phelps County Commissioner, Larry Stratman.

Year-to-date, the county collected $2.8 million in sales tax revenue, and law enforcement collected $2.1 million in sales tax revenue. The county was down a mere $15,552 in total revenue from 2017 and law enforcement sales tax revenue was down $11,665 in total revenue from 2017.

During December 2017, the county collected $348,312 in sales tax revenue and law enforcement collected $261,233 in sales tax revenue.

Both the county and law enforcement sales tax revenues were up 43.96 percent in the month-to-month comparisons for December 2017. Year-to-date, the county tax collection rate was up 1.75 percent over 2016, while the law enforcement collection rate was up 1.76 percent over 2016.

In 2017, the county collected a total of nearly $2.9 million in sales tax revenue, and law enforcement collected a total of $2.1 million in sales tax revenue.

The Phelps County report on the County Aid Road Trust (CART) funds for December 2018 showed the gas tax revenue positive for the month but down year-to-date, while motor vehicle fees were positive for the month and positive year-to-date.

For December’s month-to-month comparisons, the county’s CART gas tax revenue was up 1.15 percent, the motor vehicles sales tax revenue was down 9.14 percent and motor vehicles fees were up 6.51 percent.

Phelps County collected $57,152 in gas tax revenue, $13,319 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $7,357 in motor vehicle fees in December.

The county CART receipts year-to-date were down 2.17 percent for the county’s gas tax revenue, down 0.53 percent in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and up 0.10 percent for the county’s motor vehicles fees.

Year-to-date, the county’s gas tax revenue was $653,387, the motor vehicles sales tax revenue was $188,264 and motor vehicle fees were $93,873.

Looking back historically at the county’s motor vehicles sales tax; the county was up 4.33 percent in 2017, up 3.92 percent for 2016 and up 7.57 percent for 2015.

The county’s gas tax was up 1.34 percent for 2017, up 0.15 percent for 2016 and up 3.30 percent for 2015.

The county’s motor vehicle fees were up 1.42 percent for 2017, up 0.43 percent for 2016 and up 3.12 percent for 2015.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials’ projection for Fiscal Year 2018 had each penny of the state gas tax expected to bring in $41.7 million with the total gas tax set at 17 cents. And $709 million would be divided among the state, counties and cities for road and bridge maintenance and repair.

For 2018 the county share of the gas tax is projected to be $82.7 million. MoDOT further expected the county intake from the 2018 motor vehicle sales and use tax would be $16 million, and officials projected vehicle fees for the new state fiscal year will profit counties an estimated $11.2 million.

Total county revenues from these three sources should be $109.9 million, according to MoDOT.

Phelps County’s percentage share remains the same at .0080 percent for FY 2018.

CART Funds are apportioned to counties on the basis of two factors: half of the funds are credited to the county based on the ratio that its road mileage compares to the total county road mileage in the unincorporated areas of the state, and half is credited to the county based on the ratio that its rural land valuation bears to the rural land valuation of the entire state.