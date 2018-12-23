Students, faculty and staff from Webster University’s Rolla Metropolitan Campus recently donated Christmas food baskets to families in need with children attending Wyman Elementary School in Rolla.

The food baskets included one turkey and an assortment of sides, desserts and drinks.

Dr. Greg Edwards, director of Webster Rolla, said he was proud of the campus’s efforts.



“The amount of participation we had for our holiday food drives was fantastic,” said Edwards. “It’s an honor and inspiring to work with so many great people who are passionate about serving others.”



Edwards said Webster Rolla will continue with the food baskets next year, and he anticipates the campus taking on some additional charitable endeavors as well.

For more information about Webster Rolla, visit www.webster.edu/rolla