According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Amber Klotz, 26, of Waynesville, suffered minor injuries after an accident on Long View Road in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County accident leaves Waynesville driver with minor injuries

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Amber Klotz, 26, of Waynesville, suffered minor injuries after an accident on Long View Road in Pulaski County.

On Thurs., Dec. 20 at 1:10 p.m., the 2012 Kia Optima Klotz was driving traveled off the right side of the road. The Kia struck a mailbox. Klotz was transported to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center by Pulaski County EMS.

The Kia had moderate damage.

The report indicated Klotz was wearing a seat belt.