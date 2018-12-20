At 6:11 p.m. Wed., Dec. 19 the 1995 Buick Lesabre Richard Sanders, 60, of St. Louis, was driving struck pedestrian Walker who was working on the shoulder.

A St. Robert road worker was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after a vehicle hit him Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mitchel Walker, 35, of St. Robert, had serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after an accident Wednesday night.

Sanders fled the scene. He and the Buick were later located at the 227 mile marker. He was placed in the Laclede County jail for 24 hours on six charges: felony leaving the scene of crash with physical injury; felony assault second degree special victim; fail to yield to stationary vehicle displaying amber lights; operate vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; fail to display valid plates on motor vehicle; and operate vehicle on highway without valid license.

The Buick had extensive damage.

The report indicated Sanders was wearing a seat belt.