The Newburg basketball team hit the road for a matchup with Vienna on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The Wolves got behind early, but charged back to claim a 53-48 win.

Newburg got in an early hole after allowing 19 points to Vienna in the opening quarter. The Wolves were able to stay afloat early thanks to Caleb Austin, who buried a trio of threes in the first. Unfortunately, the rest of the Wolves were held off the scoreboard and Newburg ended the quarter in a 10 point hole.

After the rough first, Newburg took over. The Wolves went off for 19 points of their own in the second quarter. Hunter Mentola led the way with seven points, while Jared Lott knocked down a pair of threes. Newburg stepped up on the defensive end as well, holding Vienna to seven points in the quarter on their way to a 28-26 lead at the half.

The Wolves extended that lead in the third quarter. Defense was the name of the game for Newburg in the third, as they held Vienna to just eight points. Offensively, they scored 12 points with five coming from Tristan Wofford, four from Austin and another three from Lott. The Wolves went into the final quarter with a 40-34 lead.

Vienna tried to make a comeback of their own in the fourth, but Newburg took care of business from the charity stripe to seal the win. The Wolves made seven of their 10 free throw attempts in the fourth, five of which came from Mentola. Wofford added six points from the field, as Newburg finished off a 53-48 win.

Austin led the Wolves with 17 points in the win. Wofford added 13, while Mentola chipped in with 12. Lott scored another nine points on three baskets from behind the arc and Justin Cantu added another two points in the victory.

"They came out hot the first quarter to put us in an early hole. We were able to turn up our defense the second quarter and hit some shots," said head coach Logan Ray. "Close game though out and we stepped up and hit free throws in the fourth. Good win for our team to grow from."

The Wolves have one more game before Christmas, as they host Owensville on Thursday, Dec. 20.