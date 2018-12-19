The St. James boys basketball team opened their week with a pair of games, traveling to Potosi on Monday, before hosting Fatima on Tuesday. The Tigers used two dominant quarters to roll past Potosi 76-57, but couldn't do the same against Fatima, as a rough fourth quarter led to a 70-64 loss.

St. James got out to an excellent start against Potosi on Monday night, using a 23-point first quarter to take an early 23-15 lead. Andrew Branson continued his hot start to the season with 15 points, matching Potosi's point total single-handedly. Logan Chick added a pair of threes in an excellent first quarter.

The Tigers fell back to earth a bit in the second with 14 points. Branson again led the charge with five points, while Mason Parker added four and Tate Whitener knocked down a three. Potosi added 18 points in the quarter, bringing the score to 37-33 at the half, but St. James put the game away in the second half.

Much like the first quarter, St. James exploded to open the second half. The Tigers spread the ball around, as Branson and Tyler Recker each scored six points. Austin Ridenhour and Drew Moritz each hit a three on their way to five points a piece, as St. James scored 24 points in the third. The Tiger defense held Potosi to just 12 points, as St. James stormed into the fourth with a 61-45 lead.

The Tigers finished of the win with another strong quarter in the fourth. St. James outscored Potosi by three points in the quarter as they cruised to victory. Recker led the charge in the fourth with eight points on the way to a 76-57 St. James win.

Branson led all scorers with 28 points in an impressive performance. Recker chipped in with 16 points, while Ridenhour added 10 more. Moritz and Chick each scored six, Parker added five, Whitener had three and Trent Satterfield chipped in with two.

St. James also won the JV game 56-41 with Logan Sparks leading all scorers with 21 points.

The Tigers seemed to carry that momentum into their game with Fatima, but their magic ran out in the second half. The first quarter was a back and forth affair, as St. James finished the quarter clinging to a 14-13 lead. Recker, Ridenhour and Moritz each scored four points for St. James in the opening frame.

St. James then took the game over in the second. Recker exploded for 10 points, while Ridenhour added five more. Six different Tigers scored in a 26-point quarter. Defensively, St. James held Fatima to 15, as they went into the half with 40-28 lead.

The third quarter mirrored the first, as Fatima kept the game close. Recker, Branson and Whitener each scored four points in 17-point quarter for St. James. Fatima outscored St. James by two points, but the Tigers went into the fourth still holding onto a 57-47 lead.

The game went down hill for St. James in the fourth. The Tigers just couldn't get shots to fall in the final quarter, making just two baskets from the field and scoring just seven points. Fatima, meanwhile, found their stroke. The Comets went off for 23 points. St. James had no response for the Fatima offense, as their 10 point lead dwindled away. The Comets went on to take down St. James 70-64.

Recker led St. James in scoring with 19 points, while Ridenhour added 13. Branson had a somewhat quiet night with 10. Parker added eight points, while Whitener and Chick each scored six. Moritz chipped in with four.

St. James will look to bounce back with a home game against Dixon on Friday, Dec. 21.