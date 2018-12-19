The St. James wrestling team has had a busy week with the Spartan Duals over the weekend, before taking part in a tri at Springfield Central on Tuesday. The Tigers were able to win a few matches, but couldn't win any duals in either the Spartan Duals or their tri at Central.

The Tigers had a weekend full of matches with the Spartan Duals. They kicked things off with a dual against Eldon. St. James was open at the 113, before getting pinned in the next four matches. St. James then got 24 points on opens from the Mustangs, before getting pinned at 182. Eldon had pins in the other two remaining matches, with the Tigers getting six more points on another Eldon open at 106. Eldon won the dual 48-30.

Their next dual against Fulton had similar results. St. James was pinned in eight matches, while earning points at four weights on opens. Fulton won the match 60-24.

St. James then had two wins in their dual against Moberly. Heather Pankey earned a win at 132, pinning Blake Martin in the second period. Nick Halbrook then pinned Darren Luntsford in the first period at 145. St. James got six more points on an open at 106, but were pinned or open at the remaining weights to lose 66-18.

The Tigers earned two more wins in their next dual with Southern Boone, with both of their wins coming from female wrestlers. Kaylynn Crocker pinned Tabor Mayes in just 27 seconds at 106, while Pankey had another pin in the first period against Zack Varvill at 138. St. James also earned points on opens in three other weight classes, but were pinned at the other weights in a 48-30 loss.

St. James' closest match came against Priory thanks to a slew of opens, but St. James didn't have a win in any of their matches. Opens gave them a chance, but they lost on a tiebreaker based on dual results, falling 37-36.

The Tigers then had a tough match with Affton, where they earned one more win thanks to Pankey. She pinned Will Apple in the first period for the lone Tiger win. St. James earned 24 more points on opens to keep the match close, but were pinned at the remaining weights to lost 48-30. Crocker also won an exhibition match, pinning Kassie Albert at the beginning of the second period.

St. James got three more wins when they faced off against Boonville. Frank Parsons opened the dual with a pin of Zane Watring at 120. Halbrook also earned a win by pinning Lance Marshall in the first period at 145. Crocker earned the Tigers' final win by pinning Hayden Mendez in the first period at 106. St. James also earned points on two opens, but lost the match 42-30 after getting pinned in the remaining matches.

The Tigers capped off the Spartan Duals with a dual with Chillicothe. Crocker and Halbrook each had first period pins, but St. James was pinned in eight matches, losing the dual 66-18.

After a couple of days off, St. James traveled to Springfield for a tri with Central and Cassville. The Tigers started the night with their dual with Cassville, falling 45-18. St. James earned all 18 of their points on pins. Parsons gave St. James their first pin at 120 with a pin of Kelsey Harris. Pankey then pinned Ethan Fuchs. Dustin Davies then pinned Colton Messbarger at 182 for the Tigers' final win of the dual. Their match against Central was similar. St. James lost 51-18 with two pins and six more points coming on an open. Halbrook Zach Achterberg each earned pins for St. James in the match.

The Tigers are off until after New Years, when they face Fatima on Thursday, Jan. 3.