We challenge our patrons of all ages to read at least 100 Books and 30,000 minutes during the month

From January 1st to January 31st, Pulaski County Library District will participate in Beanstack’s Second Annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Mark Cuban. We challenge our patrons of all ages to read at least 100 Books and 30,000 minutes during the month and keep track of your reading on our Beanstack site at pulaskicountylibrary.beanstack.org. Any type of reading counts: traditional books, e-books, audiobooks, comic books, you get the idea!

Hundreds of libraries and schools across the nation will encourage their communities to read a target number of minutes and books. If we reach the collective goal, "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban will donate $35,000 to top participating libraries to expand access to the resources we offer within the community.

So, all you have to do is register yourself (remember, adults and children can all participate in this challenge!) and any family members who may want to participate at pulaskicountylibrary.beanstack.org, keep track of the books and minutes you read throughout the month of January, and (this part is optional), share what you’re reading on social media using #WinterRead2019. Keep an eye on the Crocker, Richland, and Waynesville Library Facebook pages for more information. Let the library help you kick start your 2019 reading goals!