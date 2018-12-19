The Rolla basketball team hosted a potential District foe when they hosted Union on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The Bulldogs played excellent defense and controlled the clock on their way to a 46-34 win.

The two teams traded blows early, as they were tied at 5-5 early. After that, Rolla started a 7-0 run, building a 12-5 lead with two minutes left to play in the opening frame. Union made a late push with four points, but Rolla took a 12-9 lead into the second quarter. Alec Buhr set the offensive tone early for Rolla, scoring the team's first five points and a total of seven points in the first quarter. It was the start of what would be a dominant game for the Rolla senior.

The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a big spark from Muluken Pritchett. He knocked down threes on back to back possessions early in the quarter, as the Rolla lead ballooned out to 20-9. Buhr added seven points in the quarter, before Trey Brown put the finishing touches on a strong half by knocking down a three in the final seconds to give Rolla a 28-15 lead at the break.

The normally potent Rolla offense continued to control the pace of play with long possessions. Rolla only scored nine points in the third quarter, but they held onto the ball long enough to keep Union off the board. The Wildcats scored 10 points in the quarter, as Rolla maintained a 37-25 lead with a quarter left to play.

The fourth quarter mirrored the third. Long Rolla possessions and excellent defense held Union scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs maintained a comfortable lead thanks to five more points from Pritchett and another four from Buhr. Rolla ended the game with subs and JV players on the floor, as they finished off a 46-34 win.

Rolla originally planned to run a fast paced offense to wear down Union, but saw early in the game that slowing the pace of play would be the best course of action.

"Our original plan was to push them up and down the floor, they only play six or seven guys, and try to wear them out. It just seemed like the best flow for us was to run some sets, attack their seams and then spread it out a little bit," said head coach Mark Miller after the game. "A big key is making sure at some point you get the ball to Alec Buhr."

Buhr was an absolute machine for Rolla, scoring nearly half of the team's points in the win. He led all scorers with 22 points, but also played a key role in facilitating scoring for his teammates.

"He's a very fine player and he's made even better by the good teammates that surround him," said coach Miller of Buhr. "He's got guys around him that understand that they need to be unselfish and to Alec's credit, he's very unselfish himself. He's not afraid to give that thing up and find our scorers, because we've got several guys that can put it in the hole. I just really like how the guys work together."

Pritchett stepped up with a strong shooting performance with 14 points in the victory. Brown added five, Blaize Klossner scored three and RJ Alfred chipped in with two points. Rolla has had a number of players step up as that second scoring option throughout the season and coach Miller was glad to see Pritchett step up against Union.

"(Pritchett) He's been shooting it well the last few games and he's shot it well in practice too. It doesn't surprise us," said the Rolla head coach. "We know he can shoot the three ball very well and we've got guys that can shoot it well and haven't shown it yet. Blaize Klossner is going to get hot one of these nights and shoot it like he's capable of, Trey Brown has shown he can fill it up. One whale of a shooter coming off the bench for us is Ben Colench. When he gets some confidence and finds his shot, he can really fire it too."

Coach Miller knew his team could slow the pace of play thanks to a great defensive performance. Prior to Tuesday night, Union had been held under 60 points just twice this season.

"Union was averaging quite a few points per game and I felt like we saw the next pass pretty well and we were jumping their guard to guard pass and getting some layups, scoring some points off of our defense," said coach Miller. "That's very important for us, we need to play tough defense every night and get some points off of our defense."

The Rolla JV lost a close match 48-43 after a 20-point Union fourth quarter. Evan Colench led Rolla with 15 points, while Mason Hayes added nine points. The freshmen beat Union 51-31. Gage Klossner led the freshmen with 15 points, Chase Lindsey added 13, and Ty Locklear chipped in with 10.

The Bulldogs are off until hosting the annual US Bank Holiday Tournament after Christmas. They start the tournament against Hickman on Thursday, Dec. 27.