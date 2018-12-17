The Newburg boys basketball team took part in the Crocker Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 15, facing off against Maranatha. The Wolves' offense exploded on their way to a blow out 71-42 win.

The first quarter was a back and forth battle that Newburg found themselves on the wrong side of. The Wolves used the three ball to get their offense going early, connecting on four three-pointers in a 15-point first quarter. Maranatha kept pace with four threes of their own, scoring 20 points of their own for an early lead.

After the first, it was all Newburg. The Wolves kept rolling on offense with 19 points. Caleb Austin led the charge with eight points, while Hunter Mentola added six points. The Newburg defense also stepped up, holding Maranatha to eight points in the quarter. The excellent quarter gave Newburg a 34-28 lead at the half. A lead they would never surrender.

The Newburg offense continued to dominate in the third quarter, as they went off for 23 points. Tristan Wofford led the way with 10 points, Justin Cantu added five and Mentola chipped in with four more points. Newburg continued to play excellent defense after the half, as Maranatha scored just six points in the third. The Newburg lead ballooned out to 57-34 with a quarter left to play.

The Wolves sealed the win with 14 more points in the fourth quarter. Five different players scored in the fourth with both Austin and Gabe Killian scoring four points in the quarter. Maranatha scored eight points in the quarter, as Newburg finished off a 71-42 win.

Austin led Newburg offensively with 19 points. Wofford added 15 points, while Mentola scored 12. Cantu chipped in with eight points, Trevor Radcliff scored five, Killian had four, Jared Lott and Kierran Twyman each scored three and Gunner Pound added two in the win.

Next up for Newburg is a trip to Vienna on Tuesday, Dec. 18.