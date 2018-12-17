The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild (PPQG) of Rolla celebrated Christmas and achieving their 2018 calendar year community project challenges. Each year the Guild members enjoy working and “playing”; assisting local organizations with donations of pillowcases and baby quilts.

Close to 600 pillowcases were created for the Russell House; assisting women and children in Rolla and the surrounding counties, said co-chair, Cheri’ Quick.

“The staff members were very excited when she dropped off 88 more pillowcases this December. The Staff employees commented that often the children arrive scared or upset. However, when the staff member has them select a pillow case the children find comfort; excited to have their very own new pillowcase,” said co-chair, Susan Baldwin.

The Guild strives to donate at least 40 pillowcases to 50 pillowcases a month – 600 pillowcases a year, with generous donations of fabric and workday gatherings producing a variety of pillowcases to donate each month.

“The children enjoy the action figure princess and puppy pillowcases. The moms favor the bright floral print pillowcases. The pillow cases always seem to add comfort in a time when they need it the most," said one PPQG staff member.

In addition to the pillowcase project, the PPQG Karen’s 10,000 Inches-Baby Quilt Project, exceeded their goal again this year sewing 18,187 inches in quilts – 117 quilts in total.

Marilyn Fox, chair of Karen’s 10,000 Inches Project, encouraged and held workshops creating kits, and allowing members to take the kits home and produce beautiful, soft and warm baby quilts for four of PPQG area agencies.

Members also donate their own fabric, pattern and idea’s, inspiring other members to try a new pattern and join in the community support. PPQG donates baby quilts to the Methodist Women’s Group who in turn make up kits and donate them to the Health Department, Russell House, Rolla Birth Right and Pregnancy Resource Center. The PPQG has been working together since 1986. Since 2004 they have made and donated 1,300 baby quilts.

With almost double the baby quilt goal this year and about 600 pillowcases, the PPQG celebrated their end of year Christmas meeting happy to meet their goals and looking forward to a successful year in 2019, said Jeanette Gregory of PPQG.

The Guild will kick off the new year with a technique class on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The course, Building a Personal Skills and Technique Book, will review and teach the basics as well as teach new skills and improve techniques. Non-members are invited to attend.

The Class for a non-member is $20, and $10 for the book. For more information contact, Tina Paris, Vice President of Programs.

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild provides instruction, preserves quilting, supports the community and enjoys fellowship. They welcome guests, new and seasoned quilters, while also offering fun, entertainment, classes and workshops. For more information visit their website at www.pieceandplenty.com.

The guild meets the first Thursday of every month at the First Presbyterian Church at 919 E. 10th St. in Rolla. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.

If you cannot make the meeting be sure to save the date for their quilt show. It will be held the first weekend of October 2019.