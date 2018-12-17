The St. James girls basketball team faced off against the host school for the third place game of the Sullivan Tournament on Friday, Dec. 14. The Lady Tiger offense struggled for the second game in a row, as St. James fell 45-26.

The Lady Tigers just couldn't find any offensive rhythm on Friday night, as they scored just eight points in the first half. Ashlyn Rinehart scored their only first-quarter points with a three, before adding a pair of free throws in the second quarter. Riley Whitener added three points in the second quarter, as St. James made just two field goals in the half. St. James shot 10% from the field in the opening half.

The St. James defense was enough to slow down Sullivan, keeping the game within reach at the half. Sullivan scored eight points in the first quarter, while adding 10 points in the second quarter. Sullivan went into the half with an 18-8 lead.

Sullivan put the game away for good in the third quarter, as they exploded for 19 points. The struggling St. James offense couldn't keep pace. Hannah Marcee scored four points, Whitener added three and Aly Bullock scored two in a nine-point quarter. The big quarter from Sullivan put St. James behind 37-17 with a quarter left to play. St. James couldn't close the gap in the fourth, scoring nine points on their way to a 45-26 loss.

Marcee and Rinehart each scored eight points for St. James in the loss. Marcee added four rebounds and a steal, while Rinehart added three boards. Whitener chipped in with six points and a steal. Bullock added four points, a rebound, a block and a steal. Bailey Wells led the team in steals with five, while adding three rebounds.

"(We're) struggling to score," said head coach Terry Wells. "Three of 25 (shooting) in the first half against Borgia. Two of 20 in the first half against Sullivan. We will work on it and get it fixed. My players are playing hard. I will do a better job of putting them in a position to be successful offensively."